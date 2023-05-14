Monday marks a stepping stone of sorts for Danville.

After nearly five years of chatter surrounding bringing a casino to the River City, a temporary facility will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

With it comes many unknowns — traffic hurdles lead the list — but also high anticipation of a city’s rebirth and march toward a tourism destination.

“I’m hoping we see a lot of lines,” Chris Albrecht, general manager of Caesars Virginia, said Friday morning. “Everything right now has been speculation.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility — officially called Danville Casino — is housed inside a giant white rented tent on the corner of the future home of Caesars Virginia, the permanent casino and resort.

It’s all located in an area known as Schoolfield — once a bustling mill village — on a property formerly owned by Dan River Inc., a textile manufacturer that was synonymous with Danville.

Today, three original smokestacks remain on the space and will be incorporated into the new resort’s design as a nod to Danville’s past.

The entire resort was originally scheduled to be opened this year, but pandemic-induced supply chain snarls and ensuing delays forced the completion target date to 2024.

That’s one reason Caesars Virginia decided to push forward with a smaller-scale operation while construction continues on the main attraction.

“We decided it was a great opportunity to look forward to getting this operation going, starting to generate some revenue, getting team members trained,” Albrecht explained after a question posed by the Register & Bee in a Friday media session.

He said the full casino and resort is “still on track” to open next year.

Monday traffic

Danville steps into uncharted territory Monday by becoming a gathering spot for casino lovers or just those curious about the flashing games.

“I think anytime you have a large event or large change like that, there’s going to be a feeling out period,” Lee Vogler, a member of Danville City Council, said in a phone interview Friday when asked if the community is ready for the influx of traffic.

But Vogler was quick to point out that just a few decades ago the same spot had thousands of people rolling in and out to work at the Schoolfield mill.

“That site used to have a whole lot of traffic day in and day out,” he said.

To avoid possible traffic woes, Danville Public Schools will shuttle some students at Schoolfield Elementary School — a facility just a few blocks from the casino site — from a nearby church parking lot, at least for this coming week.

“Ahead of the casino opening, we have received no indication of increased traffic from Caesars or the city,” Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, told the Register & Bee this week. “However, a casino opening in the city is something we have not experienced before.”

The school has about 150 students who are dropped off and picked up by parents.

“We want to ensure that in the event of possible traffic congestion in the Schoolfield area, parents are not experiencing delays, and students are getting to school on time and safely,” she explained.

Car-riding students will be dropped off at a nearby church and shuttled via a school bus to Schoolfield Elementary. The reverse will happen in the afternoon as students leave for the day.

“This arrival and dismissal change is planned for one week,” Davis said. “If we find that the casino is not impacting traffic, the school will go back to its normal operations as soon as possible.”

Also, additional traffic always brings the possibility of crashes and injuries. With that in mind, Sovah Health-Danville leaders are prepared for whatever comes.

“The new casino will undoubtedly be a driving force behind increased tourism to our region and we have been in conversations with both casino leadership and the city of Danville as to how Sovah Health can be a partner,” Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee this week. “While we cannot predict what type of impact the casino opening will have on the hospital, we do know that Caesars and the city of Danville have taken many steps to prepare for visitors to our area and Sovah Health is committed to community partnership and caring for all who need us.”

As for parking for the Danville Casino — located at 1100 W. Main St. — spaces are available around the facility and the company has leased parking lots from the city of Danville across West Main Street and Bishop Road.

“If you’ve been outside you can see we are are still striping those lots, so I don’t have an exact number of spots,” Albrecht said Friday, but he felt confident parking wouldn’t be an issue.

Facility and capacity

About 400 people are employed by the Danville Casino that can hold close to 3,000 people at a time.

“A lot of our team members are from Danville,” Albrecht said, but noted others are from across the region and over the state line in North Carolina.

“The biggest comment I’ve heard is that it looks a lot different on the inside than on the outside,” he said while explaining the feel for the casino.

“We put a lot of detail into making this experience very strong,” he said, even though it’s a temporary operation.

As a matter of fact, the temporary site is built on a future parking lot for the final facility. When that opens in 2024, the rented tent will come down.

Weekends tend to be the busiest time for casinos, but Albrecht noted Danville’s a new market for the group.

The inside is dominated by more than 700 video-style gaming machines — all with vibrant colors and myriad themes — where a customer takes a seat in front of the towering unit to place a bet.

Beyond those units, there are about 25 live table games like blackjack and roulette and other electronically operated machines.

“Obviously our temporary facility here is focused on gaming,” Albrecht said, explaining the hospitality aspects will come with the full casino.

Vogler got to be part of two sneak-peak sessions hosted this week.

“I was really impressed on how it looks on the inside, the staff and everyone,” he said. “I thought everyone did a fantastic job from security to the wait staff.”

Vogler was there for a couple of hours with his wife for what amounted to fundraising sessions for the House of Hope and Haven, two nonprofit organizations in the Dan River Region.

While he spent most of his time “walking and talking,” he did try his hand at some of the slots.

The outcome? He said they “left with more than we came in with.”

Other growth in Danville

Taking a stroll in downtown Danville right now — especially for someone who’s never been to the city — isn’t the prettiest sight.

Last week, a building in the heart of the River District started coming down leaving rubble in its wake. The area will become green space until a final decision is made for the future use.

Right across the road, construction is beginning on the new riverfront park that’s right beside Danville’s iconic White Mill — another former Dan River Inc. facility — that’s being transformed into housing units and retail space.

“In one sense, it would be best if they were completed,” Vogler said when asked about the timing of Monday’s visitor influx with ongoing construction.

On the other hand, he said tourists can view it as more progress for the city.

It shows “that Danville is moving forward and the best is yet to come,” he explained. “When they come now they will get an idea of things in motion.”

Folks coming to visit the temporary casino will get to watch progress unfold at other areas of the city undergoing a transformation.

Albrecht also looks forward to sharing the casino customers with the city.

“The community is very strong,” he said Friday. “We’ve already seen a lot of development underway.”

He also noted when players venture to a casino, they aren’t just selecting the gaming establishment. They also are choosing the community, something tourism officials also are betting on.

On Thursday, Danville and Pittsylvania County leaders unveiled a new tourism brand: Visit SoSi. The new marketing slogan highlights Southside Virginia by playing off the words “so” and “see.”

When the full Caesars Virginia casino opens next year, more than 2 million visitors are expected to flood into Danville annually. Monday’s opening of the temporary facility will provide the region a taste of what’s to come.

Not all positive

Business owners and residents in the Schoolfield area recently expressed reserved thoughts when it comes to Monday’s opening of the casino.

Some were worried about traffic, and others were concerned with the aspect of a gambling facility in Danville.

“We listen to feedback of all of our citizens, and certainly don’t dismiss any of that,” Vogler said, noting that voters overwhelmingly approved via referendum to allow a casino to open in Danville.

Another worry often brought up is the potential for crime, but Vogler said the city has “thoroughly thought out and vetted this thing.”

The crime aspect was one of the first issues city leaders explored a few years ago when a casino became a possibility for Danville.

Vogler said they talked to Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth who was “very supportive of it.”

In fact, Booth was standing right behind Vogler when he presented the casino case before the General Assembly in order to allow the measure to go before the voters.

They also went to other localities of similar size in Iowa and New York. Chatting with leaders there, they asked a simple question: if they had to do it over, would they still bring in a casino?

The answer — each time — was an overwhelming yes.

For people not sold on the casino, Vogler asks them to just give it a chance before shutting it out.

“I think for us, as we went through this whole process, the pros outweighed any of the cons,” when it comes to revenue for the city and jobs for the residents.

“We have no desire to be Atlantic City,” he quickly added, saying that’s not a fair comparison for the vision of Danville.

In the end, he hopes about 10 years from now other leaders from across the nation will look to Danville and say, “This is a city that did things right.”

