Going against new state law, Danville City Council motion fails to move local elections to November

Danville City Council shot down a motion to move local elections from May to November, which would put the city's local government in violation of a new state law that went into effect July 1.
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law during the 2021 session requiring localities to hold elections in November.
City Councilman Lee Vogler, who spoke most passionately against shifting local elections, said during debate on the matter, "It should be up to the localities. I don't like Richmond telling localities when their elections should be."
The motion was defeated by a 4-4 vote, with council members Madison Whittle, Vice Mayor Gary Miller and Bryant Hood also opposing. A tie vote results in a failed motion.
City Councilman Sherman Saunders, who would have provided a tie-breaking vote, was absent.
Danville City Council — as well as the Danville School Board — has been holding elections every two years in May. City Council members serve staggered four-year terms.
During an interview after the meeting, Hood told the Danville Register & Bee that holding local elections in November would taint them with partisan national politics.
"We'll get too caught up in national elections," Hood said. "I want the focus to be on Danville residents and the city. Partisan politics could come into play."
Vogler pointed out that the law could be reversed once a new, Republican administration, including a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, takes office next month.
But Councilman Larry Campbell questioned the wisdom of not approving the motion.
"If we vote this down, what's the purpose?" Campbell said.
City Attorney Clarke Whitfield said that since council's policy on local elections would be an ordinance — instead of a charter — it can always be changed.
"Should the General Assembly's opinion on the issue change, we can go back and change the ordinance," Whitfield said.
However, a situation could arise in which a citizen could sue to overturn May election results as void, Whitfield warned.
Campbell was wary of how keeping the elections in May would affect Danville and the electoral board.
"It just creates a bad situation for the electoral board and, quite frankly, the city," he said.
Danville Registrar Peggy Petty told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday that holding the elections in May with the new law would not be legally possible.
When a citizen files for candidacy in a local race, Petty must enter that person's name into the Virginia Department of Elections online system.
"The first thing you do for a candidate is you go into the state system and you pick the election to associate that candidate with," Petty explained. "There will be no option that will even show a May 2022 election. There just will not be one."
As for her response to City Council's vote, Petty said, "To watch what happened last night was surprising."
Even if the new law were to be eliminated during the 2022 session, it's unlikely the reversal would go into effect in time to hold an election this coming May, she added.
"I don't see any way around having at least one election cycle in November 2022," Petty said.
A Dec. 3 letter from the Virginia Department of Elections — and provided to the Register & Bee by Petty — warns that any local ordinance to move local elections from May to November to align with state law must be passed before Jan. 1.
"For those cities and towns that have not yet passed an ordinance, it is imperative to do so before Jan. 1 to avoid violating both VA. code 15.2-1400 and 24.222.1," the letter states.
After Tuesday night's Council meeting, Whitfield said, "I'm going to do a tremendous amount of research and given them [City Council] my opinion and see what to do."
The city's ordinance on local elections would go into effect Jan. 1. The state's law went into effect July 1.
City Council could end up revisiting the issue at its next meeting Dec. 21, Whitfield said.
During its meeting Jan. 19, City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution opposing the state Senate bill that would require the change.
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, also opposed the bill.
The Virginia Municipal League, which looks out for the interests of its member cities, towns and counties in the state, was also against the bill.
"VML opposes the repeal of local authority to determine the timing of local elections," League Executive Director Michelle Gowdy said via email in January. "There are pros and cons to holding local elections in either May or November, and a community ought to retain the ability to weigh its options and decide which date works best for its residents."