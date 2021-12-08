Going against new state law, Danville City Council motion fails to move local elections to November

When a citizen files for candidacy in a local race, Petty must enter that person's name into the Virginia Department of Elections online system.

"The first thing you do for a candidate is you go into the state system and you pick the election to associate that candidate with," Petty explained. "There will be no option that will even show a May 2022 election. There just will not be one."

As for her response to City Council's vote, Petty said, "To watch what happened last night was surprising."

Even if the new law were to be eliminated during the 2022 session, it's unlikely the reversal would go into effect in time to hold an election this coming May, she added.

"I don't see any way around having at least one election cycle in November 2022," Petty said.

A Dec. 3 letter from the Virginia Department of Elections — and provided to the Register & Bee by Petty — warns that any local ordinance to move local elections from May to November to align with state law must be passed before Jan. 1.