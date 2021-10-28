'Going forward, we're struggling,' Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief says

Multiple issues have promoted the leader of Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue to ask Pittsylvania County officials for help covering EMS calls.

“The call volume is so high, I can’t handle it,” said chief Mike Neal, who oversees operations at the Ringgold facility.

Neal appeared at Tuesday’s meeting of the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission to ask leaders to consider putting an ambulance — with paid county public safety staff members — in the Dan River district to help with the EMS calls.

After maintaining a 91% response rate for EMS calls during the last fiscal year, Ringgold has responded to 86% of calls so far in this year, the county reported in a news release. That number has dropped to 77% over the past month.

Many factors have converged to create the current situation. At the top of the list is COVID-19, Neal said. He’s had 10 members who’ve tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus this year. In addition to that, some have been in quarantine because of an exposure, leaving them unable to respond to calls.

Other volunteers — including Neal himself — also have experienced other illnesses that puts them out of commission for a period of time, he said.

