Good touts political engagement in gathering, says Pittsylvania County played key role in 2020 victory

BLAIRS — The Pittsylvania Region Patriots hosted U.S. Rep Bob Good, R-5th District, for a special Friday evening gathering at Gentleman’s Ridge Farm where the congressman shared reflections and updates from his freshman term, engaged a question and answer session with attendees and made his pitch for reelection this year.

The importance of political engagement at all levels of government was a consistent theme throughout the evening.

“The mission statement is to wake people up to the truth of what is happening around them, not just locally but worldwide, and to empower and encourage them to stand up for truth and freedom in their little corner of the world,” organizer Barbara Hancock said opening the meeting.

Good began by stressing his commitment to Pittsylvania County residents and expressing gratitude for the critical role the 5th District’s largest county played in his 2020 victory.

“It really was a key county for us to win the nomination in June of 2020 against an incumbent who outspent us 10-to-1, and then to win the general election despite a record $11 million spent on the Democrat side,” Good recounted.

Good commended Catherine Latchford, who attended and is currently running for a Pittsylvania County School Board seat representing the Banister district, for taking action, citing a national trend in parental discontent with education policies.

Latchford is herself a parent with children currently matriculating in Pittsylvania County Schools.

“I have been through the ringers with this pandemic myself as a parent, so I know where parents stand right now, and we need a change,” she shared earlier in the evening.

“Even in conservative counties, our school boards don’t reflect the population of citizens,” he stressed.

Before turning the session over to Good, Hancock urged attendees to become delegates for the Republican nomination process to ensure that Good defeats his opponent to secure his party’s nomination at the May 21 district convention in Farmville.

National politics

Good then segued into discussing various factors and agendas in the current national political landscape he believes threaten his constituents and the American way of life.

“Socialism is mainstream — and ‘socialism’ is too nice of a word," he said. "Because when you look to Canada and you look at what they did to those truckers, and the Democrat party believes in that, supports that and wants that here.

“And you know what, it doesn’t seem like a leap anymore, does it?” Good said. The audience responded with utterances of dismayed concurrence.

The congressman was referring to tactics exacted by the Trudeau administration of arresting and freezing the bank accounts of protesters for participating in the Ottawa truckers’ convoy.

Good emphasized his commitment to the Second Amendment, noting his endorsements from not only from the National Rifle Association, but from smaller guns rights groups that many perceive to be more purist than the largest and best funded gun rights advocacy organization.

“A government that follows the Constitution has nothing to fear from an armed populace,” he asserted. “Matter of fact, an armed populace ensures that you remain a free populace, and that’s what the Second Amendment is about,” he continued.

Good noted the Ukrainian government is currently arming its citizens to defend against the ongoing invasion of the Russian military.

The congressman expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, indicating he is praying for their victory against Russian aggression.

Good then outlined the three core threats he emphasized in his 2020 election campaign, noting they remain active and ongoing. These include indoctrination within all levels of the education system, the ever-growing national debt and the unsecured Southern border and the influx of illegal immigration that has resulted.

COVID-19

While these threats continue in Good’s view, “something has jumped ahead of that on my priority list that I didn’t anticipate two years ago,” he stated. “It’s our government’s response to a virus, and the unconstitutional, oppressive, tyrannical mandates which have been an egregious violation of freedoms that we could not have imagined being under threat two years ago,” he explained.

“We have to realize that we are in an existential fight for our country,” Good warned. Good noted COVID-19 policies have threatened freedom of movement, freedom of assembly and freedom of worship.

He then explained his record of opposing COVID-related vaccine and mask mandates.

“We have been on the front lines, attacking the mask mandates from the very beginning,” he revealed.

“History will judge us harshly, for how we have sacrificed our children to this," he predicted, in reference to mask mandates and the decline of public education during the pandemic.

“I’ve also fought against the vaccine mandates,” Good shared. “I’m a vaccine freedom guy, I’m a vaccine truth guy,” he continued.

The congressman indicated that “they’ve not told us the truth about the risks of the vaccine, they’ve not told us the truth about the efficacy of natural immunity.”

However, he indicated the belief the truths he feels have been concealed will come out.

Border security

Good then circled back to one of the core threats he identified earlier in the evening: that of immigration and the unsecured border with Mexico. Good shared he has visited the border multiple times, as he believes it is in the interest of his constituents that he stay abreast of the situation.

“Pittsylvania County is a border county because of what they’re doing,” Good asserted. “Never has a country had their own president do more harm purposely, intentionally than this president has done in his first year — just at the border,” he continued.

Good shared that he co-sponsored an impeachment bill against President Joe Biden solely based on the border situation.

Audience members probed the congressman in regards to several areas of concern. One attendee asked about protecting election integrity.

“I think the most important thing that we can do on that is what we did in Virginia back in November,” Good responded. “It was boots on the ground,” he explained, in reference to more Republican participation in poll watching which increased significantly in the 2021 gubernatorial election, according to him.

Good further explained his opposition to the Freedom to Vote Act, which he characterized as “the Democrats’ right to cheat bill.” Good noted that unsolicited mass-mailed ballots, expanding beyond single-day elections, allowing 16-year-olds to vote, and federal regulation of elections all threaten democracy and the principle of “one citizen, one vote.”

A young man in the audience asked Good if he believes the US and NATO should intervene militarily in the Ukraine situation. Good supplied a short-form answer of “no” before offering his explanation.

“The sad, brutal, tragic reality is Ukraine is more valuable to Russia than anybody else,” he explained. “We should not engage a nuclear power over Ukraine,” he indicated.