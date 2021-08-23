GOP attorney general candidate makes campaign stop in Danville

Republication Virginia attorney general candidate Jason Miyares made a campaign stop in Danville on Monday afternoon at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Speaking to a small crowd of local small business owners and current and former law enforcement officials and attorneys, Miyares outlined his plan to keep Virginia safe if elected.

Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant, is a former criminal prosecutor in Virginia Beach who has served eight years in the General Assembly. He is asking voters if they feel safer today than they did eight years ago when Mark Herring took office.

“I like to say that common sense isn’t very common in Richmond right now,” Miyares said explaining the attorney general in Virginia is considered both the top cop and the top lawyer in the state.

“Right now we have a very different Democratic party then what we had yesteryear,” Miyares related when speaking about social justice.