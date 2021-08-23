GOP attorney general candidate makes campaign stop in Danville

Republication Virginia attorney general candidate Jason Miyares made a campaign stop in Danville on Monday afternoon at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
Speaking to a small crowd of local small business owners and current and former law enforcement officials and attorneys, Miyares outlined his plan to keep Virginia safe if elected.
Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant, is a former criminal prosecutor in Virginia Beach who has served eight years in the General Assembly. He is asking voters if they feel safer today than they did eight years ago when Mark Herring took office.
“I like to say that common sense isn’t very common in Richmond right now,” Miyares said explaining the attorney general in Virginia is considered both the top cop and the top lawyer in the state.
“Right now we have a very different Democratic party then what we had yesteryear,” Miyares related when speaking about social justice.
“I was at an event and someone asked me what do I think of social justice. I said, if you mean by social justice, equal protection of the law, absolutely. That is one of the great legacies of the Republican parties, the 14th amendment that says everybody is to be treated equal under the law,” Miyares said. “But if you mean by social justice, reducing from a felony to a misdemeanor for assaulting a police officer, or ending, ending the mandatory reporting requirement of sexual assaults in schools, or trying to end all mandatory minimums for drug dealers, not drug users, then the answer is, no I don’t.”
Miyares said he was not giving the listeners rhetoric but, in fact, was relating actual legislation that has been put forth in Richmond by the current administration.
“That’s not counting the fact that they are pushing, and putting on the ballot this year, qualified immunity,” he said. “And if you don’t know what that means, that is defacto defunding the police. If an officer is following the law and doing what they’ve been trained to do, they should not face the risk of losing their entire life savings. Right now, that is the number one issue everywhere I go. Officers feel like nobody has their back, and they definitely don’t feel like this attorney general has their back.”