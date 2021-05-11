'He supports a lot of the values we believe in': Pittsylvania County sisters cast ballots as GOP delegates

For Renee Veasey, being a delegate to the Republican convention enables her to take an active role in grassroots politics.
“It’s very important for us to get involved in our city, in our state and in our government,” Veasey, 45, said Tuesday.
Glenn Youngkin, the 54-year-old former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, won the GOP nomination for Virginia’s governor Monday night.
Youngkin prevailed over state Sen. Amanda Chase, former Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, U.S. Army Col. Sergio De La Pena, Peter Doran, Octavia Johnson, and Pete Snyder. The GOP state convention was held Saturday.
Voters ranked the candidates, with their favorite at the top. The one with the least votes was eliminated until a contender received a majority of the votes.
During his campaign, Youngkin promoted stricter voting laws, the protection of the state’s right-to-work status, under which membership in a union cannot be a condition of employment, and the end of “liberal” influence on public schools.
“He supports a lot of the values we believe in,” said Veasey’s sister DeAnne Liberty, 49, who was also a delegate to the convention. “He’s for medical and religious freedom, school choice — homeschooling is important to us. He’s pro-life.”
Both Veasey and Liberty chose Youngkin as their top candidate during the convention Saturday, where delegates could vote at about 40 different drive-thru locations across the state.
“He was my top choice,” Veasey said.
The two sisters attended a Youngkin campaign event last week at Owen Farm Loft in Pittsylvania County, where Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stumped for Youngkin.
“I’m just very concerned about the state of the union and the state of our state,” Liberty said of her choice for Youngkin. “We’re losing a lot of our freedoms and that’s very concerning to me. I want my children to grow up and have the opportunity to live in a free country.”
Becoming a delegate
To become delegates to the convention, participants had to be registered voters. If an elector voted in a Democratic primary in the past, they were asked to renounce that vote, said John March, spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia.
Veasey and Liberty, who had been delegates before, filled out required paperwork and sent it to the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee so they could participate in the convention.
Delegates then received campaign information from Republican candidates.
“We were bombarded with emails, flyers, text messages from all the different candidates,” Liberty said.
Veasey, who voted at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg, said, “You do your research on the candidates.”
She searched the internet to find out what kinds of businesses each candidate was involved in and where they stood on the issues.
House of Delegates member Danny Marshall, R-Danville, also voted in the convention, but picked Cox over Youngkin, who was his No. 2 choice.
“He’s a strong candidate,” Marshall said of Youngkin. “I think he would be a good governor, also.”
The convention was a smooth process, he added.
He also praised Youngkin’s campaign.
“He organized a really strong group of people that worked really hard all over the state,” Marshall said.
Convention vs. primary
March said holding a convention instead of a primary encourages people to be more active in the campaign process, including knocking on doors and distributing flyers.
Also, holding the nominating convention a month ahead of the June 8 Democratic primary gives the losing GOP candidates more time to lick their wounds and the party to regroup, he said.
“The month head start should be to our advantage,” March said.
As for Youngkin’s win, March said, “We feel great. He’s a fantastic candidate. We would have been happy with any one of them [the other GOP contenders]. We’re happy he’s ready to go. We’re ready to go.”
Joshua Norris, chair of the Danville Democratic Committee, said Youngkin wants to strip away women’s rights and voting rights.
“If I were a woman, I’d be very worried right now,” Norris said.
The GOP is becoming more and more extreme, out of the mainstream of the rest of the commonwealth, he said.
“The Republican Party of Virginia is going in a different direction than the state of Virginia,” Norris said.
As for holding a convention instead of a primary, Norris said, “It doesn’t surprise me. Just like they want to pick their voters in the elections, they want to pick their voters in the nominating process. The convention tends to produce more ideological and less universally appealing candidates.”