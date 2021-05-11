'He supports a lot of the values we believe in': Pittsylvania County sisters cast ballots as GOP delegates

Both Veasey and Liberty chose Youngkin as their top candidate during the convention Saturday, where delegates could vote at about 40 different drive-thru locations across the state.

“He was my top choice,” Veasey said.

The two sisters attended a Youngkin campaign event last week at Owen Farm Loft in Pittsylvania County, where Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stumped for Youngkin.

“I’m just very concerned about the state of the union and the state of our state,” Liberty said of her choice for Youngkin. “We’re losing a lot of our freedoms and that’s very concerning to me. I want my children to grow up and have the opportunity to live in a free country.”

Becoming a delegate

To become delegates to the convention, participants had to be registered voters. If an elector voted in a Democratic primary in the past, they were asked to renounce that vote, said John March, spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia.

Veasey and Liberty, who had been delegates before, filled out required paperwork and sent it to the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee so they could participate in the convention.

Delegates then received campaign information from Republican candidates.