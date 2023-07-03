CHATHAM — Textbooks are full of heroes of the American Revolution who paved the way for independence as Americans know and celebrate every Fourth of July.

Yet, the true heroes of the nation’s past — and present — aren’t the ones who often pop to mind when thinking of the country’s founding, said Eric Peterson, the president of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham.

These heroes are people who wear nurse scrubs, firefighter turnout gear, minister robes, solider uniforms and teacher book bags.

It’s the mother who takes a second job to pay for a young one’s medical bills.

It’s also the child who moves in with an aging parent to provide proper care.

And unlike what comic books like to spin, they never wear capes.

Peterson was the featured speaker Saturday morning for the Chatham Rotary Club’s dedication of its Field of Honor, a display of about 350 flags lined up next to the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex on U.S. 29.

An overcast and muggy morning greeted a crowd of a few dozen who attended the ceremony. An all-to-infrequent breeze provided a little relief for the heat on the first day of July, and the gentle wind appropriately waved the flags on the field directly in front of those gathered.

Chatham Mayor Alisa Davis was thankful for the weather, especially when a threat of rain and storms was in the forecast.

Saturday’s third annual event kicked off of a day to celebrate America in Chatham. A parade and fireworks ended the festivities.

Peterson and wife Krista are newcomers to the small town that serves as the county seat for Pittsylvania. They arrived just a little over a year ago when he took the top position to lead the military school.

“In my short time here, we’ve been welcomed and embraced in ways we would have never imagined,” Peterson said. “We are both proud and honored to call Chatham home.”

He started his speech with a quick history lesson, explaining the signers of the Declaration of Independence paid “a terrible personal price” when they look a stand for liberty.

“Despite this cost, their heroism and courage is undeniable and every American alive today — native born and immigrant alike — is in their debt.”

Yet Peterson believes the real heroes are far more numerous and less obvious.

Heroes like his dad, who grew up in rural Vermont — in a town much like Chatham — on a dairy farm. At age 5, his father’s first job was to move cows from pasture to pasture.

Peterson’s father became the first in the family to go to college. That was only possible by way of a ROTC scholarship and help from a church, which by the way, wasn’t the one his dad attended. It was just another house of faith nearby.

“Everyone here has similar stories of heroic family members,” Peterson said.

Those are the true heroes of history and it’s those kind of people who are honored with the field of flags.

The endeavor is a fundraising effort — one of the largest — for the Chatham Rotary Club and normally brings in about $1,500 each year. Under the theme of Hometown Heroes, residents may honor someone for a donation of $40.

“Anyone who is a hero to you,” was eligible, Davis told the Register & Bee recently, so “anybody can qualify.”

The flags will stay up until July 15.

“This Field of Honor is designed to recognized those heroes who did — and are doing — their part to make our nation, our state, our communities ... better places to live and thrive,” Chatham Town Manger Nicholas Morris said Saturday.

Peterson is often asked where he’s from. Having lived and worked in about a dozen states in American, he can sum it up like a legendary country singer.

“As Johnny Cash put it, ‘I’ve been everywhere, man,’” he said with a laugh Saturday.

Despite bouncing around from cities large and small, he said everyone has a hometown, and sometimes more than one.

“A hometown is, above all, a place where you are known, a place where your heart is at ease, and old stories and new ones combine to make memories real,” he said.

For Peterson, Chatham is that place.

“Chatham is a place where the heroes of the past are honored, and where heroes walk among us,” he said. “Chatham demonstrates the power of home to shape us in the most important ways.”

Brenda Bowman, a former member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, took it a step further telling the Register & Bee she thinks of Chatham just like Mayberry, the fictional North Carolina town in “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Mayberry’s allure — even six decades after airing on black-and-white TV — centered on the slow-paced life of a small town where everyone was either family or friends.

“I just love Chatham,” Bowman said.

