High prices, supply issues plague Danville Transit's aging fleet of city buses

Before the pandemic, it took just a week or two for the city to receive a new engine for one of its buses.

Now it takes more than a year.

Danville's transportation department is facing rising prices, supply issues and an aging fleet of city buses.

A combination of difficulty getting parts and a change in state guidelines for when buses can be replaced has prompted the city's transportation director to anticipate vehicle trouble before it occurs.

Transportation officials are now forced to make repairs before they're needed — instead of waiting for signs of problems — to keep vehicles on the road.

"We need to go ahead and be proactive with making major repairs," Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview at the transit office Monday morning.

The department's plans included rehabilitating two buses this winter, but an engine is on backorder and it will be a year at minimum before the city receives it, Adelman said.

"We'll have the engine this time next year, hopefully," he said.

Not helping the situation is a change in state guidelines last year that forces municipalities to wait longer before replacing buses. Before, the city could replace a bus every five years after 150,000 miles. Now it cannot get funding for a new bus until the old one is seven years old and has at least 200,000 miles, Adelman said.

That will lead to more issues with operation of buses the city will have to deal with, he said.

"It increases the probability that major repairs will be needed for buses than in the past," Adelman said.

Danville Transit's fixed-route fleet goes through a lot of wear and tear due to constant stopping and starting, he pointed out.

The department has a total of 27 buses for its fixed-route, Reserve-A-Ride and door-to-door services.

Seven were eligible to be replaced, he said. The state approved funding for the city to buy two buses to be used as spares. However, rising costs hindered the city's ability to get both of them. The price tag for a new bus has increased by 50%-60%.

"We could only get one due to a price increase," Adelman said. That bus is expected by December 2023.

Only four of nine buses that were scheduled to be acquired during fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 can be received by the city due to a vehicle contract price increase and federal and state funding limitations, Adelman said.

Within two years, roughly half of the department's fixed-route fleet of seven buses will have more than 200,000 miles. They will have to kept in the fleet through 2026.

Also, about 42% of the city's reservation-based buses will have between 150,000 and 200,000 miles, Adelman said.

On top of that, passenger demand is expected to increase for reservation-based operations that will require more buses in service at the same time, Adelman told Danville City Council during a presentation during its work session last week.

Growth in the area has contributed to the department's challenges. About 25% of Reserve-A-Ride trips during September were linked to participants in the Accelerated Defense Manufacturing Training program at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Adelman said.

About 40% of the department's small bus fleet of 17 - used for door-to-door and Reserve-A-Ride services - is eligible for replacement, he said.

But it takes much longer to have a new bus delivered than just about three years ago. What used to take about eight to 10 months now takes about 14-18 months.

"The time frame to obtain parts and to receive new vehicles is much longer than ever before," Adelman said. "If a bus is in an accident, it will be down for months due to the wait for parts."

Transit is not the only department facing challenges. Public works is feeling the pain as well.

"Trucks that used to take six to eight months to be delivered are projected to take 18 months," Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said, adding that prices have also increased for his division.

However, public works has been able to stay on schedule for replacing its vehicles. To offset delays in delivery, Drazenovich's department will order earlier, he said.

To meet rising costs, public works will request additional capital funds from the city to stay on its vehicle replacement schedule, he said.

Public works, as well as the repairs shops the division uses, has experienced sporadic delays in getting parts, he added.

"The amount of time is unpredictable and depends on the part," Drazenovich said.

Customers might be affected if specialty pieces of equipment including sweepers, leaf vacuums, boom mowers breakdown and replacement parts are delayed, he said.