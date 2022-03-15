Higher revenues expected as Danville city manager unveils proposed $285.6 million budget

Danville Utilities customers can expect no rate or fee increases in 2022-23, and city officials anticipate higher revenues next fiscal year, according to the city manager’s proposed upcoming budget.

The overall proposed budget for 2022-23 is $285.6 million, a 1.9% increase over the current budget of $280.2 million. That is nearly $5.4 million more than this year’s budget, Larking wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

Included in the $285.6 million would be $122.5 million in the general fund, which is $7.8 million more than the current $114.7 million.

“Most of the increase is due to rising personnel costs, including implementation of the state’s minimum wage increase, funding our pay-for-performance system, implementation of a more efficient payroll system using best practices, a retiree bonus, and increased costs necessary to attract and retain talent,” Larking wrote.

Other expenditures will include “significant efforts to invest in the success of our young people.”

The budget includes an increased tax on aircraft and increased fees for hangar rentals, both of which have been recommended by the city’s airport commission to bring those rates in line with nearby airports, Larking said during a budget presentation to media outlets in the Danville City Council Chambers on Tuesday morning.

In addition, Larking proposes a new $25-per-hour rental fee for makerspace at the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.

During the briefing, Larking reminded everyone that the figures in the proposed budget are not etched in stone and could change.

“We don’t know what the state budget’s going to look like,” he said. “There could be changes to the state budget and changes related to the [Danville Public Schools] budget.”

As for the Danville Utility Department budget that includes electric, gas, water, sewer and broadband, it’s projected to be about $164.1 million — about $3.5 million less than the current budget of about $167.6 million.

The utilities budget will include money to pay for right-of-way clearance and continued upgrades to electric substations in Danville Utilities’ service area, Larking wrote.

A biennial rate study will be performed this year to determine whether there should be rate changes for Danville Utilities customers, Larking pointed out.

Increases are expected in revenues for current and delinquent real estate tax collection ($340,000), and personal property taxes (about $1.27 million), Larking said.

Sales-tax revenue is expected to increase by $846,170, while those for the meals tax and lodging tax are forecast to go up by about $1 million and $513,450, respectively, he said.

Investments in economic development and job recruitment have played a huge role in increased revenues, he said.

“The economy in Danville is doing incredibly well,” Larking said, attributing some of the additional consumer spending in the area to federal stimulus checks and advance child tax credit money provided to families.

As for employee raises, about $1.2 million is budgeted to continue the city’s pay-for-performance system to provide an average increase of 3% for city workers.

The proposed budget also includes $650,000 to pay for a retiree bonus that is allowed whenever the consumer price index increases more than 5% over the previous bonus and there is money available to provide it, Larking wrote.

Education, economic development and public safety will continue to be a focus in the city’s budget, with an eye on investing in youth, Larking emphasized.

“This includes leveraging partnerships with Danville Public Schools to implement a robust athletics program that gives children a positive outlet for their energy, increased resources for crime prevention through the expansion of successful programs like Project Imagine, and continuing support for economic development initiatives that expand opportunities for all parts of our community,” Larking wrote to City Council.

Other investments will include funding for the “Experience Works” internship program, which is a partnership among the city, Danville Public Schools, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, West Piedmont Virginia Career Works and Goodwill of the Valleys.

The budget also proposes expansion of the Gang Prevention Program for at-risk youth and continued support for the Danville Police Department’s community engagement initiatives, Larking wrote.

As for city schools, the city plans to provide $2 million for capital projects including roof and HVAC replacements and other building repairs, and implementation of the 1% sales tax increase for school construction and renovations, Larking said.

Larking pointed out during the briefing that the city stopped using general fund money to pay for economic development special projects.

“This year’s plan is to use a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds, upfront casino funds, and remaining bond anticipation notes to pay for capital, special projects and economic development program costs,” Larking wrote.

City officials expect to receive the second half of more than $29 million in ARPA money in the coming months, which is not included in the proposed budget, Larking pointed out.

Budget work sessions will be held later this month and in April.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held May 5, and a public hearing on the proposed aircraft tax increase will be held May 17.

A public hearing will also be held on the city budget resolutions in June 7, with final adoption expected June 21.

