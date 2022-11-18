Honoring standout Tunstall grad now a pitcher for Arizona Diamondbacks, July 19 becomes Joe Mantiply Day

July 19 is now known as Joe Mantiply Day in Pittsylvania County, a tribute to the Tunstall High School graduate who's now a standout pitcher in Major League Baseball.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday night honoring the Dan River Region native and his myriad accomplishments.

Mantiply's stellar career started back at Tunstall, graduating with a 31-1 record. He also had 328 career strikeouts and a career ERA of 0.97.

He captured many honors in his high school days, including First Team All-State Pitcher in 2009, Piedmont District Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, First Team All-Region IV Pitcher in 2008 and 2009 and First Team All Piedmont District Pitcher in 2007, 2008 and 2009, according to the resolution presented Tuesday night.

Although drafted by the New York Mets in 2009, he instead went to Virginia Tech, where he continued to hone his pitching craft. In his junior season, the Philadelphia Phillies drafted him in 2012.

Again, he didn't sign.

He continued his senior season at Virginia Tech where he went 20-16 with a 4.00 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 64 games (47 starts), over four seasons from 2010-13, according to the resolution.

Finally, in 2013, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and his professional debut came with the Connecticut Tigers.

Playing for the New York Yankees twice, he then signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020.

In July, he made his MLB All-Star debut.

"It is my wonderful pleasure to recognize and honor an outstanding young man and his family," said Bob Warren, a supervisor for the Chatham-Blairs district, as he read the resolution.

"Before we make the presentation, I think you need to know a little more about the inside of this story," Warren explained. "This young man had great support with this family, but he has determination that just blows your mind."

Warren pointed to setbacks with injuries and surgery. But Mantiply never gave up.

"But he taught us all something ... you don't give up on your dream and you don't quit," Warren said.

The Mantiply family, an athletic clan, are "great ambassadors" of Pittsylvania County.

"We appreciate you all very much," Warren said, before calling on Mantiply and his family to accept a framed resolution.

After shaking the hands of all supervisors, Mantiply said he was happy his family could stand with him to accept the honor.

"I wouldn't be where I am without this group of people right here," he said. ""They pushed me to keep going."