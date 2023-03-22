The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night appointed a Lynchburg native as the next county administrator, a position vacant since the January 2022 firing of David Smitherman.

Stuart J. Turille Jr. will begin his new job April 1.

His employment contract was approved by the board in a 6-1 vote with Vic Ingram, representing the Tunstall District, opposing.

“I’m going to vote no," Ingram said. "It’s sort of like the guy your daughter brings home and says, Daddy, he asked me to marry him. I’m not going to necessarily agree with that, but I’m going to make the best of it."

Then looking to the audience toward Turille he said, "So I will work with you sir, and welcome.”

It was in January 2022 — after Ingram was elected chair for that year — that one of the first orders of business for the newly reorganized Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors were to fire its county administrator.

Smitherman was terminated in a 4-3 vote with Ingram, then-supervisor Jesse Barksdale, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher opting for the ousting.

It set it motion a year riddled with drama among board members.

Clarence Monday assumed the interim role in February 2022, but stepped down in September. Vaden Hunt, the attorney for the county, also took on the duties of interim county administrator and has served in that capacity since.

“We are glad to have found an experienced local government manager to serve as our County Administrator," Dalton, chair of the board of supervisors, said in a statement. "The Board has met with Stuart several times and is confident that his character and experience will be a good fit for us and the community."

After the employment agreement was approved Tuesday night, Turille was asked to come up and speak. As he stepped up to the microphone, he immediately turned around to first address the audience that included many there to address their disdain for the rapid solar development in the county.

“I’m from Lynchburg, I grew up there," he said to the audience. "I’m listening to you. I’m listening to you carefully.”

He told the assembled group that he was going to move to the county with his family to become part of the community.

“My door will always be open," he said. "We’re going to protect the community, particularly the rural aspect and the history of it."

Turille has experience in private and public sectors and has been involved with local government management in Virginia and North Carolina for more than 20 years, according to a county news release.

“Thank you for this wonderful opportunity, I don’t take it for granted," he said as he turned around to face the board of supervisors Tuesday night.

“I’m not academic, I’m here to do things," he asserted. “Government must have the right strategies, but ultimately be the doer of deeds."

He likened his new role as county administrator to being the civilian counterpart to the military.

“The military is dying for this country," he said. "I’m here working to protect it to make it a country worth dying for. That’s my personal motto.”

Turille is looking to become immersed in the rural community to protect the quality of life offered.

“Government today is different," he told supervisors. "It must be an island of stability in a sea of overwhelming information.

"We are drowning information and starving for wisdom."

For the first few months, he's going to listen to what needs to be done.

“I need to understand what it is that you need from me, as a leader and facilitator to solve problems," he said.

Once he has a grasp of the needs, then he can work on plans to take action.

“I do hear you about the need to protect the rural agricultural history," he explained. "I understand that, but there is change, and we need to be sure we control it and it does not control us."

To move forward, he said they must have the right vision.

The Berkley Group, of Bridgewater, helped to conduct a national search for the new administrator.

Turille received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia, has a Master of Arts in international affairs from George Washington University and a Master of Public Administration from the Askew School at Florida State University, according to the release.

He spent almost 10 years in the private sector as a management and financial analyst, including nearly four years with the World Bank as an economic analyst.