IDA agrees to sale of Schoolfield site to Caesars

The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved Tuesday the sale of the Schoolfield site on West Main Street to Caesars Entertainment for $5 million.

IDA board members voted, 6-0, during their meeting for the sale. Caesars, based in Paradise, Nevada, pledged to buy the site if voters approved the casino referendum.

This 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.

City voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3 overwhelmingly in favor of a casino.

The sale should be final by the end of the year, Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe said.

