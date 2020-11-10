 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IDA agrees to sale of Schoolfield site to Caesars
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

IDA agrees to sale of Schoolfield site to Caesars

{{featured_button_text}}
Schoolfield

The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved the sale of the Schoolfield site to Caesars Entertainment for $5 million Tuesday morning. 

 John R. Crane/Register & Bee

The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved Tuesday the sale of the Schoolfield site on West Main Street to Caesars Entertainment for $5 million.

IDA board members voted, 6-0, during their meeting for the sale. Caesars, based in Paradise, Nevada, pledged to buy the site if voters approved the casino referendum. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.  

City voters cast their ballots on Nov. 3 overwhelmingly in favor of a casino. 

The sale should be final by the end of the year, Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe said. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert