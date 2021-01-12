IDA to use $100,000 in grants for second phase of environmental assessment at Schoolfield, White Mill sites in Danville

The purpose of the assessment is to examine the properties to determine whether they are brownfield sites, which are areas contaminated by industrial or commercial use.

City officials want to help prepare the buildings and sites for future private investment, said Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe.

"It's always helpful to conduct site due diligence," Bobe said during an interview at city hall following the IDA's meeting Tuesday morning.

For the end developer, it will help them better understand timelines for redeveloping the property and what they need in their budget for the project, Bobe said. The assessment also enables them to reduce their risk within the local market and understand any development issues with the site that may arise, she added.

"It's another way for our community to assist private developers," Bobe said.

The first phase of the assessment at both sites is complete, and Schoolfield is already undergoing the second phase, Bobe said.

According to the June 16, 2020 report for phase I at Schoolfield, previous assessments have been conducted at the site - most of them in the 1990s.