Improvements coming to Wilson Street in Danville's River District

To continue enhancing the River District, the city is hiring a firm to make streetscape improvements to Wilson Street.

South Boston-based Major Construction Inc. will perform the $1 million project to reconstruct the sidewalks and install new landscaping and a new drainage system on two blocks of Wilson Street, said Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant.

The city received two bids for the project, with the other coming from Virginia Carolina Paving at nearly $1.3 million.

"The project will be awarded to the low bidder," Dunevant said.

Half of the project's cost will be covered by the Virginia Department of Transportation's Revenue Sharing Program. The city will pay the remaining $500,000 with city project funds, Dunevant said.

The street and sidewalk improvements will be done on Wilson from Lynn Street to Bridge Street and stretch about 700 feet, he said. Links Coffee House and Cafe is at Wilson and Craghead streets where some of the work will be performed.

"The project is being done to continue to improve and enhance the River District," Dunevant said.

Work should begin in early 2023 and be completed before the middle of fall next year.

"Traffic on Wilson Street in the two blocks will be intermittently affected — depending on what phase of work is being performed — either by lane closures, road closures or parking lane closures," Dunevant said.