In Danville, 2022 will be a year of transformational projects with casino construction, White Mill renovation

For Danville, a significant part of 2022 will be anticipating what's coming up in 2023.

Transformational projects expected for completion in 2023 include the Caesars Virginia casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield, redevelopment of the White Mill building and the planned Riverfront Park downtown.

"2022, in a lot of ways, is preparing for what we know will happen in 2023," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said during an interview at his office Tuesday.

Construction, including removal of debris, has been underway at the Schoolfield site and architectural, engineering and environmental remediation plans are being finalized for the White Mill project.

Environmental work will be performed at the onset on construction toward the end of he first quarter of next year at the White Mill.

As for the Riverfront Park project, which was projected to cost more than $10 million, the money needed for the endeavor has been raised, Larking said. However, that estimate is from about two or three years ago and will likely increase.

"We're still receiving additional funds for additional costs," Larking said.

Plans for the park include a street-level entrance on its southeast side — from Main Street and Memorial Drive — with an “artistic feature” to lure visitors. Those entering the park would then step down to a water feature — an interactive fountain and spray pad.

That area drops down about 10 feet and leads to a circular lawn. Open green space would make up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

In the northern portion of the park close to the river, the Riverwalk Trail would snake across the park, bordered by green space. The trail would be 20 feet wide. A step-down terrace would lead to the river’s edge.

A small children’s play area would be at the western side of the park.

Other items for 2022 in the city include updating its comprehensive plan, which provides guidelines to help shape Danville's approach to its physical development and formulating policy.

The comprehensive plan was last updated nearly a decade ago, Larking said. An outside firm, Detroit-based Smith Group, is currently working to determine the scope of the plan. Community input on the plan will be taken through town hall meetings, pop-up events, surveys and direct outreach, Larking said.

"We want to make sure we're engaging all parts of the community so we'll understand what Danville wants to see in the future," he said.

Also expected in 2022 is completion of improvements at Danville Regional Airport at the end of the year to meet the expected increase in use following completion of the casino project.

Plans include revamping the south ramp, which has 13 inches of concrete that needs rehabilitation, is 510 feet by 425 feet. Officials plan to rubbilize the concrete — or break it up — and overlay it with asphalt.

Officials plan to use the south ramp for business aviation development, aircraft maintenance facilities and for surplus aircraft parking from casino activity.

The city will seek construction money from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Virginia Department of Aviation in the spring or summer of 2022, construction to begin by summer 2022.

The project will go out for bid in spring 2022.

Plans also include widening of a taxiway and hangar site development, and a rehab project for the crosswind runway. The airport terminal is also getting a makeover.

A new headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive for the Danville Police Department is also expected to be complete the middle of the year, Larking said.

Danville Parks and Recreation will also be examining its athletics program to see it can meet the needs of the community, he said.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said the city needs to focus on improving public education to make sure Danville is attractive to potential industries and new residents.

Partnerships among the city, the school system, business leaders and parents are essential to finding ways to establish goals and get more parents involved, Jones said.

"It's going to take those parents to find out what the kids' needs are," Jones said.

2022 will especially bring progress for the casino and police station projects, which should generate some anticipation among residents, said Vice Mayor Gary Miller.

"They'll be able to see it [the casino] going up, being built," Miller said.

An important factor will be making sure the city and the region have the needed workforce for the casino and other industries coming to Danville, Miller added.

Local restaurants as well as industries including Morgan Olson — which is expanding — will need employees, he said. Averett University is working with Caesars and Danville Community College is partnering with Morgan Olson to train the workers those two companies need, Miller pointed out.

"Our challenge is going to be able to successfully compete," he said.

Officials are also bullish on the 3,528-acre Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

"It's the biggest and best in Virginia and surrounding areas," Miller said. "We're on the verge of attracting a big industry there."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.