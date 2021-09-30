In Danville, nearly $1 million spent so far to provide help with utility bills, rent

The city's delinquent account timeline collection works like this: if a customer's bill is due June 15, a late payment fee of 1.5% is added to their account if the bill is still not paid on June 16.

On June 20, the first late payment notice is mailed to the customer. Ten days later on June 30, that customer will receive the next monthly utility bills with the past due balance from the previous bill.

On July 15, a second late payment notice is mailed with instructions to pay immediately to avoid a $50 delinquent account fee and disconnection.

Six days later on July 21, the $50 fee is applied to the account and the first bill is 35 days past due. Electric service is disconnected the next day.

Other utilities — gas and water — are disconnected eight days later on July 30.

On Aug. 29, the customer is moved out of the account, their deposit is applied to their balance and the final bill is mailed to the customer.

The account is turned over to a collection agency on Nov. 12, if the bill is still not paid.