In Danville, women candidates point to 'good ol' boy' and antiquated gender-role ideas as political hurdles

"I am thankful for the many people who support me and other women, but I am sure there are some who dismiss the thought of women regardless of the role you have," Bowles said. "This is deeply embedded in our society, but I see many people and organizations working to dismantle this sexism."

According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University's Eagleton Institute of Politics, just 22% of the 1,366 mayors of U.S. cities with more than 30,000 people were women as of September 2019.

Women are held to a higher standard when running for office, Baynes said.

"As a woman, if you mention your sex and the lack of one in office, many are quick to say they do not vote for a person because of their sex," Baynes said.

Men, however, do not typically need to highlight their gender when running for office because they are the ones who have historically held public positions, she said.

"Women are gaining ground but there are places, like Danville, where they are not able to break through that barrier," Baynes said.

Voter turnout for council elections is so low that it's hard to defeat an incumbent, she added.