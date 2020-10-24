In final week before Danville vote, Caesars continues aggressive marketing campaign while another group seeks to call off casino bets

Casino opponents and supporters are working to get their viewpoints out before voters in the last days before Nov. 3, when Danvillians will decide whether they want Caesars Entertainment to build a gaming resort in Schoolfield.
With an aggressive marketing campaign by Caesars emphasizing 1,300 permanent jobs promised, tens of millions in anticipated revenue for the city and a host of other amenities expected from a casino, at least one opponent feels like the deck is stacked against them.
Erin Tooley, with the casino opposition group Defend Danville, compared their situation to that of David battling Goliath.
The group, which formed about a month ago, has been contacting churches, putting up yard signs, engaging on social media and started a website.
"It's really going to be hurting our residents, it's going to be hurting our businesses, because people will be spending money at the casino and not at local businesses," Tooley said.
The group is holding a CasiNO Rally at 3 p.m. Sunday on the courthouse steps at 401 Patton St. The event will feature speakers, including Les Bernal, the national director of the group Stop Predatory Gambling.
But supporters see vast improvements that could be made to the city's public school system from all the revenue, as well as increased sales volume at local businesses from visitors spilling over from the casino.
"It would generate revenue for education, improve the look of our schools, their conditions and of course, bring jobs," said former Mayor John Gilstrap. "In addition to that, it's going to stimulate businesses everywhere."
Gilstrap and several other former mayors have joined forces to voice their support of a casino. They include John Hamlin, Seward Anderson, Linwood Wright, Sam Kushner, Sherman Saunders, and current Mayor Alonzo Jones, Gilstrap said.
Saunders currently serves on Danville City Council.
The group started meeting about two years ago to talk about issues related to the city, from education to crime prevention.
"We aren't activists, we're just supporters," Gilstrap said of their backing of a casino.
But Eric Stamps and his Local Action PAC are running a "robust digital campaign" to encourage people to vote "no," including social media, phone calls, texts, and emails.
"This has helped us change the minds of dozens of voters who were previously in support of this project," Stamps said.
Stamps and other opponents question the number of jobs it would create, have concerns about it being near three schools and point to nationwide layoffs in the casino industry.
Caesars strategic advisor Tony Rodio said Caesars has been calling voters, continuing its social media campaign, putting out signs and sending out newsletters in the final weeks before the referendum.
They have also been meeting with prospective employees and talking about opportunities the Caesars Virginia project would offer if approved, he added.
On Monday, Caesars announced more than 100 Danville businesses publicly declared their support for the "Caesars for Danville" referendum campaign.
"Danville is just a perfect community for us to partner with," Rodio said.
However, love of Danville and the Dan River Region is also what motivates Stamps.
"We don't want to see our communities sold to the highest bidder," Stamps said.
In Danville, Rodio said he sees a city already has begun revitalization and redevelopment of historic buildings.
"We felt like it was a city that was already on the rise," Rodio said, recalling his visits here. "There was an energy and sense of pride throughout the community, how the people felt about the town and the direction the city was moving in."
Also, there are millions of people living within a few hours of Danville that Caesars would be able to draw from, he added.
But Tooley is worried that college students, being young and targeted by casinos, could be set up for gambling addiction, which can lead to addiction to drugs, she said.
"We need to be looking out for our neighbors," Tooley said. "The money it's going to bring in is not going to justify the pain it's going to cause."
Most of the money spent at the casino will be from Danville residents, not tourists, she said.
City voters will decide on Nov. 3 whether to allow Caesars Entertainment in Paradise, Nevada, to build a $400 million casino resort project in Schoolfield off West Main Street on property where the former Dan River Inc. finishing building now sits.
Based on estimates by Caesars, the development would generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging, and property taxes.
The casino project would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.
The casino is expected to bring 1,300 jobs as well as 900 construction jobs while being built.
The resort is expected to open in 2023.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
