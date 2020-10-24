In final week before Danville vote, Caesars continues aggressive marketing campaign while another group seeks to call off casino bets

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They have also been meeting with prospective employees and talking about opportunities the Caesars Virginia project would offer if approved, he added.

On Monday, Caesars announced more than 100 Danville businesses publicly declared their support for the "Caesars for Danville" referendum campaign.

"Danville is just a perfect community for us to partner with," Rodio said.

However, love of Danville and the Dan River Region is also what motivates Stamps.

"We don't want to see our communities sold to the highest bidder," Stamps said.

In Danville, Rodio said he sees a city already has begun revitalization and redevelopment of historic buildings.

"We felt like it was a city that was already on the rise," Rodio said, recalling his visits here. "There was an energy and sense of pride throughout the community, how the people felt about the town and the direction the city was moving in."

Also, there are millions of people living within a few hours of Danville that Caesars would be able to draw from, he added.