In Pittsylvania County, a changing of the 'interim' guards

Pittsylvania County now has a second interim administrator while officials search for a permanent leader to fill the spot.

Vaden Hunt, the attorney for the county, steps into the temporary position following a vote Tuesday night by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Hunt takes the place of Clarence Monday, who's been serving as the interim county administrator since February. Monday's last day was Wednesday.

County officials said Monday stepped down because his home sold quicker than anticipated. While he intended to sell it by the end of the year, it sold the same day it went on the market. That left his family with a challenge to move while in another state.

Monday submitted his letter of resignation last month in what a news release described as a “collaboration” with the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

“The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have tremendously enjoyed returning to the County and serving the Board of Supervisors, County staff, and the citizens of this great County for the past seven months,” Monday wrote in a news release.

Hunt has served as the Pittsylvania County attorney since 2011. In that role, he has been responsible for representing the county in most litigation matters and providing legal guidance and counsel to the board of supervisors and most county departments, commissions and boards, a news release stated.

“I am honored to step into this role on an interim basis and help lead Pittsylvania County during this transition period as we look for the next Pittsylvania county administrator,” Hunt said in a statement. “I have no desire to become the permanent county administrator but am happy to serve the county in this way temporarily."

Monday took over in the interim role after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — with three new members — fired David Smitherman at its Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. It was the first order of business after members elected Vic Ingram as chairman.

In looking for the next administrator, the board of supervisors partnered with the Berkley Group, a government consulting firm, to perform a national search.

A formal review of applications to find candidates for interviews was scheduled to be conducted last week. The board is expected to interview finalists in late October or early November, the county previously stated.

It's possible a selection will be made by November.

The Danville Regional Foundation has agreed to pay up to $25,000 of the search costs, the county reported. The contract with the Berkley Group is for $30,000.