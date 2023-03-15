There are several seats up for election in Pittsylvania County in November.

Positions up for grabs include slots on the county board of supervisors, the county school board, all five constitutional offices (sheriff, clerk of court, treasurer, commissioner of revenue and commonwealth’s attorney) Chatham Town Council and three seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District.

Also, state seats in the House of Delegates’ 48th, 49th and 51st districts and the Senate’s 9th district are up for election.

“We are still waiting to see if there will be a primary for any of these seats,” said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.

The deadline for those who wish to run for local elections is 7 p.m. June 20.

“Contact our office,” Keesee said. “Candidate filing forms are available in our lobby as well as the Virginia Department of Elections website.”

The county registrar’s office can be reached at 434-432-7971.

Residents not registered to vote who wish to cast ballots in the Nov. 7 election must register by Oct. 16, Keesee said.

There are no local races in Danville, but elections will be held for seats held by Delegate Danny Marshall, R-49th District, and state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-9th District, said Danville Deputy Registrar Tammy Warren.

Republication candidate Eric R. Zehr is running in the new 51st House District, which covers parts of Pittsylvania, Campbell and Bedford counties. Republican Matt Fariss currently holds the seat.

The newly-created 49th House District includes Danville and parts of Pittsylvania and Halifax counties. Marshall and Delegate James Edmunds, R-South Boston, were paired in the district, but Edmunds announced he would not seek re-election.

Marshall is the only candidate for the seat so far, according to the Virginia Public Access Project website. He has not publicly announced he would run for the seat. A voice message left for Marshall was not returned by deadline Wednesday afternoon.

There are several candidates who have already filed and qualified to run for Pittsylvania County clerk of court. They include incumbent Seth W. “Mark” Scarce, Jarrett T. Stone, Heidi L. Jones, Jennifer J. Wyatt and Karen L. Dixon.

“I have served others my entire adult life,” Wyatt wrote in a statement to the Register & Bee. “The clerk position is all about serving and helping others; that is all I know. Just like the clerks that have served previously, I will carry on high ethical standards, integrity and professionalism. It would be an honor to be elected by the people, to serve the people.”

Angela “Angie” Reece Harris is also in the process of filing to run for clerk of court.

For county treasurer, incumbent Vincent E. Shorter has filed to run for reelection.

As for the board of supervisors, Robert L. Tucker Jr. has filed to run to keep his seat as supervisor in the Banister District, and Kell L. Stone and Kathy B. Ramsey are in the process of qualifying as candidates, as well.

Tucker was appointed to the Banister seat after Jessie Barksdale resigned in December.

Kenneth L. Bowman and Frank B. Fox are in the process of qualifying to run for the Chatham-Blairs seat, currently occupied by Bob Warren.

Staunton River Supervisor Timothy W. Dudley is in the process of qualifying to run for reelection.

Other seats open for election on the board include those in the Tunstall and Westover districts.

Vic Ingram announced his intentions to seek reelection in an email to the Register & Bee.

“When I ran in 2019, I committed to work diligently to bring growth through economic development, and I pledged to fully support law enforcement, public safety and our blue ribbon educational system,” he wrote in a statement. “I am proud to say that I’ve done just that.”

Seats on the school board are up for grabs in the Chatham-Blairs, Staunton River, Tunstall and Westover districts.