In Pittsylvania County, property values jump 20%. But that doesn't mean higher taxes will follow.

Some Pittsylvania County residents may have experienced sticker shock when they realized the new assessed value of their property jumped by about 20%, but that won't necessarily mean higher taxes down the road.
On Nov. 19, the county sent notices to all property owners following a reassessment process that spanned more than a year. By law, localities with more than 50,000 residents must conduct reassessment every four years.
County leaders contracted with Brightminds to gather data on the properties. The company uses many avenues to determine values, including drone technology. The findings revealed real estate values increased about 20%, mirroring other trends throughout the nation, said Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.
"The real estate market across the country has really seen what you might call a perfect storm recently," Dave Arnold, assistant county administrator, said in a recent podcast. "You know the supply of inventory has declined largely due to the pandemic, and people just weren't putting their homes on the market as much."
With a low inventory, that drove up demand.
"A lot of times when this happens, developers and contractors simply increase the supply by building new homes and structures that therefore boost to supply back up, and then the supply and demand are back to more or less an equilibrium," Arnold explained. "However, during the pandemic, the cost of goods and materials has also increased, which has strained the potential for new construction, so the local market has really seen the same impact as what the country has seen."
The end result meant home values generally soared around the country. The same thing is playing out here in Pittsylvania County.
The November reassessment notices weren't bills. Instead, the information was distributed to residents to let them know the property's updated value that will be used for tax purposes over the next four years, Ayers said.
However, that doesn't automatically translate into a higher tax bill. In fact, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors expected the higher values and anticipates lowering the tax rate in an effort to balance the burden on residents.
"Establishing fair market-based values for every property will allow us to reduce the Real Estate tax rate in the Spring of 2022," Ron Scearce, vice chairman of the board and chairman of the finance committee, said in a recent statement. "Citizens should understand that the Levy amount on the reassessment notice is most certainly higher than the levy to be established before tax bills go out in May."
Since the board holds the power to lower the tax rate, that means it's possible to have a higher property value without paying more taxes if an adjustment is made.
The tax rate for the valuation won't be determined until April, Ayers said.
"Depending on the value change for individual properties and the tax rate that the Board sets, some property owners will see tax increases, while others will actually see a tax decrease," Ayers said. "For others, the updated value and rate may cancel each other out."
The reassessment process also found more than 4,800 taxable structures that have about $100 million in new value.
"Any new development that happened in the past four years would also be a part of that 20% increase," Ayers explained.
With confusion flying over the property values, Brightminds will be available at the Community Center in Chatham for appeals meetings from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday and running through Dec. 17. On Dec. 9, staff members will be available until 7:30 p.m., Ayers said. While walk-ins will be accepted when possible, county leaders encourage residents to schedule a meeting via phone at 434-432-3581 or email pittcoappeals@brightmindsvyw.com.
"If the real estate owner leaves this meeting unsatisfied, they will be able to file a formal appeal with the Board of Equalization," Ayers said. "The exact timeline for doing that will be published soon."