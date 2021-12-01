In Pittsylvania County, property values jump 20%. But that doesn't mean higher taxes will follow.

The end result meant home values generally soared around the country. The same thing is playing out here in Pittsylvania County.

The November reassessment notices weren't bills. Instead, the information was distributed to residents to let them know the property's updated value that will be used for tax purposes over the next four years, Ayers said.

However, that doesn't automatically translate into a higher tax bill. In fact, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors expected the higher values and anticipates lowering the tax rate in an effort to balance the burden on residents.

"Establishing fair market-based values for every property will allow us to reduce the Real Estate tax rate in the Spring of 2022," Ron Scearce, vice chairman of the board and chairman of the finance committee, said in a recent statement. "Citizens should understand that the Levy amount on the reassessment notice is most certainly higher than the levy to be established before tax bills go out in May."

Since the board holds the power to lower the tax rate, that means it's possible to have a higher property value without paying more taxes if an adjustment is made.

The tax rate for the valuation won't be determined until April, Ayers said.