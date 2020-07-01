In unanimous vote, council taps Alonzo Jones to continue as Danville mayor; Gary Miller to serve as vice mayor

"He has earned and continues to have the respect and support of city councilmen," Saunders said.

Saunders also praised Miller just before nominating him for vice mayor, pointing to the teamwork needed between mayor and vice mayor.

"Our city will make even more progress by being led by people of like minds, people who truly respect each other and who are true leaders," he said.

Miller, a cardiologist, has lived in Danville for 31 years and has been on council for 12 years. He has previously served as vice mayor.

A former schoolteacher, Miller led the effort to build the new Danville Fire Department station at Lynn Street, Saunders pointed out.

Mayo, during his statements, said he was ready to go to work for Danville's residents.

"This is an opportunity I don't take for granted," Mayo said. "I'm glad to be here and glad to be a part of this and I am ready to go to work."

Miller expressed his love of Danville to everyone in attendance.

"I've come to love the people of this city," he said. "There are some amazing and remarkable people that live and work here."