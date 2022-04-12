In unanimous vote, Pittsylvania County approves budget

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the fiscal year 2023 county and school budgets Monday.

The Monday meeting took place one week after a public comment hearing, during which county residents had an opportunity to offer their opinions concerning the proposed budgets.

Both budgets passed 7-0.

Chair Vic Ingram, of the Tunstall District, commended the budget process as a success, which he attributed to Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday and Finance Director Kim Van Der Hyde.

“Let me thank you Mr. Monday and Kim for the fabulous work that you guys did to not only give us a balanced budget, but no tax increase,” stated Ingram.

In an emailed response to the Register & Bee, Westover District Supervisor Ron Scearce attributed the success of the budget to decisions made by previous administrators, as well as prior increases in both meals and sales taxes.

Scearce said a “huge effort that helped in keeping the property tax rate low were the efforts of David Smitherman and Richard Hicks in accepting outside garbage from multiple communities last year.”

Monday acknowledged this boon in his official budget letter to the supervisors, in which he laid out the specifics of the 2023 proposals. He shared the Dry Fork Landfill currently generates $1.78 million annually, and indicated the county will continue to seek to expand monetization opportunities for this resource.

Monday explained at the April 4 public comment meeting that these proposed budgets are tentative pending the passage of the commonwealth of Virginia’s state budget.

“There is no state budget that’s been adopted at this point,” Monday said. “I will remind you, board members and members of the public, that what we are operating under would be good-faith estimates of the revenue,” he explained.

Should these estimates turn out to be lower than the reality, Monday indicated this can be corrected with future budgetary amendment votes.

According to the official Pittsylvania County website, the total proposed county budget of $218.87 million represents an increase of $7.55 million from fiscal year 2022.

“Most of the increase is the result of State and Federal Funds,” the website states.

The 2023 school budget is currently set at $122 million, with contributions from local coffers totaling $21.09 million. Monday indicated the school budget is included within the overall County budget.

Concerns over fiscal waste

As most of the discussions and debate concerning the 2023 budgets took place in closed session, the Danville Register & Bee reached out to all seven Pittsylvania County supervisors via email for comments.

Scearce responded and shared his disappointment that the county was unable to decrease the property tax rate, as had been his hope.

“...When you have extra costs like paying $209,000 in an unnecessary severance pay, and earmarking $500,000 in this year’s budget of the estimated $1 million property reassessment cost ... keeping the property tax rate level was the best we could hope for this year,” he said.

The “unnecessary severance pay” refers to the ousting of former County Administrator David Smitherman in a controversial move that has marred the board with tension and disrepute since January.

The $500,000 earmark will go toward the required 2024 property value reassessment, as the board voted in March to nullify the 2022 assessment conducted by Brightminds, LLC after public outcry.

Jim Scearce, of the Pittsylvania County Tea Party, was the only member of the public to speak at the April 4 public comment hearing. He said the reassessment debacle will cost Pittsylvania taxpayers on both ends, as Brightminds had identified more than 4,800 taxable structures that the previous assessment company Wingate Appraisal Services had missed.

“Brightminds’ reassessment brought up many unanswered questions, one of those being that they identified over 4,800 taxable structures that were not on the current tax log,” Jim Scearce said.

“These new structures were estimated to have a value of $100 million," he said. "In the current real estate tax rate, that would have brought in an estimated $620,000 of tax revenue to the county.”

Jim Scearce called on Ingram and Commissioner of the Revenue Robin Goard to take action to ensure that these 4,800 structures are properly assessed and included within the tax logs, citing the public interest of Pittsylvania taxpayers and fairness to those who currently pay taxes on identified taxable structures throughout the County.

As reported by Jim Scearce, Goard has the authority to conduct these assessments, and that the board of supervisors has the ability to request assistance for these assessments from the state taxation office.

Learn more about the budgets at https://www.pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/budget.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will convene at 7 p.m. April 19 for its regular monthly business meeting in Chatham.