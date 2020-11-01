Increase in wages sought for extra-duty officers in Danville; hike doesn't cost city as vendors pay for assignments

A pay raise for off-duty work is on the table for Danville police officers.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth is seeking a hike in hourly rates for officers who work events for vendors while off duty.

"This increase in rates will bring the Danville Police Department in line with agencies comparable in size and activity in this region," Booth wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.

The money is paid in full by the vendor that requests the extra duty assignment. There is no cost to the city, said Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis.

Council will consider the proposal at its regular meeting that will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Due to the election Tuesday, council — which usually meets the first and third Tuesday of each month — will hold its meeting Thursday.

Under the proposal, vendors hiring off-duty officers for events will pay $40 an hour — a $10 per hour increase — for their service. Supervisor and command supervisor rates will go up from $35 and $40 per hour to $45 and $50 per hour, respectively.