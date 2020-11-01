Increase in wages sought for extra-duty officers in Danville; hike doesn't cost city as vendors pay for assignments

A pay raise for off-duty work is on the table for Danville police officers.
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth is seeking a hike in hourly rates for officers who work events for vendors while off duty.
"This increase in rates will bring the Danville Police Department in line with agencies comparable in size and activity in this region," Booth wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.
The money is paid in full by the vendor that requests the extra duty assignment. There is no cost to the city, said Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis.
Council will consider the proposal at its regular meeting that will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Due to the election Tuesday, council — which usually meets the first and third Tuesday of each month — will hold its meeting Thursday.
Under the proposal, vendors hiring off-duty officers for events will pay $40 an hour — a $10 per hour increase — for their service. Supervisor and command supervisor rates will go up from $35 and $40 per hour to $45 and $50 per hour, respectively.
The proposal also includes a new $50 hourly rate for such services offered during holidays and a $10 hourly rate for police vehicles requested for assignments. There are currently no rates for those services.
The proposed $40 hourly officer rate would align Danville's rate with those of Roanoke ($45) and Lynchburg ($35), according to information provided to council by the police department.
"Extra duty" is an assignment that officers volunteer for. It includes services or duties performed by members of the Danville Police Department for a private organization, entity or individual that are requested and scheduled directly through the department.
Support Local Journalism
The pay rate in Danville was last increased in 2011.
"The rate adjustment keeps the department consistent with the market trend for police extra duty," said Chivvis said.
Officers have not been taking on extra duty. Increases in the rate would incentivize them to take those assignments, department officials said.
"One of the intents of the rate increase for the officers and on certain holidays is to give officers some extra incentive to leave their family, friends, and sacrifice social events to sign up for all the requested assignments," Booth wrote to council.
Those holidays include New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Recently, about half of extra-duty assignments have not been filled, according to information department officials provided to council.
"For various reasons, we have noticed a trend where many assignments are going unfilled," Chivvis said.
Vice Mayor Gary Miller said the proposed rate increases seem reasonable.
"These men and women are working outside their regular jobs," Miller said. "It's sort of like overtime for them. I certainly think they ought to get paid for doing it."
The rate increases would go into effect Dec. 1.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.