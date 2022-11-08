Incumbents cruise to victory for Danville City Council

All four incumbents on Danville City Council held on to their seats during Tuesday’s elections.

Alonzo Jones snagged 7,532 votes, Bryant Hood picked up 6,515 votes, Gary Miller received 6,312 votes and James Buckner garnered 5,933 votes, according to unofficial results from the registrar’s office.

Challengers Petrina Carter and Maureen Belko, at 5,410 and 3,612 votes, respectively, were not able to overcome the advantage of incumbency held by the four veteran council members.

On the Danville School Board, Ty’Quan Graves, Keisha Averett and Keith Silverman prevailed, and Takessa C.S. “Keisha” Walker will serve out the remainder of Renee Hughes’ term.

Graves received 5,985 votes, Averett received 5,619 votes and Silverman grabbed 5,204 votes.

Candidates Michael Pritchett Jr. and Kushanna Galloway picked up 4,596 and 3,954 votes, respectively.

Jones, Miller, Buckner and Hood were all running to keep their City Council seats, while facing competition from Carter and Belko.

“The city of Danville is on the right track,” Jones told the Danville Register & Bee after the final precinct’s results were reported. “We’re moving things forward.”

All the candidates in both races ran the most amazing campaigns, Jones added, before thanking the city’s voters.

On the Danville School Board, three seats were in contention as well as a fourth seat vacated by Renee Hughes, who resigned in November 2021.

Averett, who is currently in Hughes’ former seat after being appointed, ran for a full four-year term on the school board.

As for the three full-term seats, incumbents Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins were not running for reelection, but Graves tried to retain his position on the school board — and succeeded.

“I’m beyond blessed, I’m excited,” Graves said after his victory. “The city showed up, they came out, they voted. They did what they were supposed to and exercised their right, and I’m just happy to be back in.”