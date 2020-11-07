'It's a great day in America': Dan River Region leaders react to Joe Biden's victory

Tommy Bennett, the president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP, considered Saturday’s news that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would become the 46th president of the United States to be an early birthday present.
Bennett turns 65 on Wednesday.
“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” he said. “I was so depressed about the COVID, I couldn't give myself a party, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have just given me the best birthday gift of all.”
What looked to be a slim possibility in the waning hours of Election Day, and what grew to be a near-certain inevitability in the three days that followed, finally came to fruition late Saturday morning.
Across the Dan River Region on Saturday, local figures reacted to the election’s conclusion after four days of uncertainty and anxiousness.
Bennett said he looks forward to Biden’s formation of a COVID-19 task force, which is already reportedly in the works, and his efforts to bring the country together after several years of political disharmony. Bennett added that he anticipates being in Washington, D.C., in January to see Biden and Harris sworn in at the inauguration.
“I feel so good for Danville, I feel so good for the state of Virginia and I really feel good for the United States,” he said. “It’s a great day in America.”
Joshua Norris, chair of the Danville Democratic Committee, was glad to finally see a resolution come. He noted how the influx of mail-in ballots in several battleground states slowed down the process but ultimately resulted in Biden overtaking Trump’s early lead from in-person voting on Election Day.
“First off, this year was a lot different for us because of COVID and the nature of the way that people voted,” he said. “[Republicans] were discouraging mail-in ballots, while the Democratic Party, we were encouraging people to stay safe and mail in their ballots or vote early in person. It felt really strange [to wait], even though we had been warned for weeks that this was the way it was going to look.”
Biden’s victory and the thought of what it means for the country moving forward was no less sweet despite the wait, Norris said.
“At the end of the day, the American people rejected the hatred, they rejected the racism, they rejected the disastrous COVID response, which has been by far the worst in the industrialized world,” Norris said. “It’s going to be nice to have a return to stability and greatness that we’re used to without having this circus sideshow that we’ve been dealing with for the last four years.”
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones was particularly pleased to see the country turn out in record numbers.
“This is a tremendous occasion!” Jones wrote in a text message. “No matter who you voted for, it was great seeing a record number of people exercise their right and cast a vote for the candidate of choice. As we look towards the future, I hope that we can support not only our president but other newly elected officials in moving our city and country forward.”
Roy Ford, chair of the Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee, said Saturday that he is pleased with the election’s outcome and the notion of Biden being a more reasonable and even-keeled president — one who does not threaten political opponents, harass world leaders, make friends with white supremacists or disregard the plight of struggling Americans.
“There’s going to be a lot of divide and a lot of people who will have a hard time giving him a chance,” Ford said, “but I think he will operate in a very different style.”
All told, Ford expects Biden to act with a decency more befitting to the position as president.
“It means, for heaven's sake, I won’t be waking up and turning the news on in the morning and hearing some outlandish thing the president said — some attack on somebody, some Twitter feed that just went after somebody,” Ford said. “I don’t see Biden doing that. That, by itself, will be a blessing.”
Messages to area GOP leaders were not immediately returned.
