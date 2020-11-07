'It's a great day in America': Dan River Region leaders react to Joe Biden's victory

Joshua Norris, chair of the Danville Democratic Committee, was glad to finally see a resolution come. He noted how the influx of mail-in ballots in several battleground states slowed down the process but ultimately resulted in Biden overtaking Trump’s early lead from in-person voting on Election Day.

“First off, this year was a lot different for us because of COVID and the nature of the way that people voted,” he said. “[Republicans] were discouraging mail-in ballots, while the Democratic Party, we were encouraging people to stay safe and mail in their ballots or vote early in person. It felt really strange [to wait], even though we had been warned for weeks that this was the way it was going to look.”

Biden’s victory and the thought of what it means for the country moving forward was no less sweet despite the wait, Norris said.

“At the end of the day, the American people rejected the hatred, they rejected the racism, they rejected the disastrous COVID response, which has been by far the worst in the industrialized world,” Norris said. “It’s going to be nice to have a return to stability and greatness that we’re used to without having this circus sideshow that we’ve been dealing with for the last four years.”