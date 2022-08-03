'It's time to speak out.' Danville council members express grief, outrage over last week's homicides

Lamenting last week’s back-to-back homicides in the city and calling the perpetrators “thugs,” Danville city councilmen implored residents to be more active in helping to put a stop to the killings in the community.

“It’s time to speak out,” City Councilman Barry Mayo said during communications from council members at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting.

He also criticized the oath some may take not to “snitch” on anyone who commits a crime.

“Guess what, it is the thing to do,” Mayo said, encouraging residents to contact the police after a crime has occurred.

Mayo was referring to two homicides that occurred in Danville last week.

In the most recent incident, a Danville teenager was killed and a 24-year-old woman injured in an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting on Stokes Street.

Officers found Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard, 19, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was later pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old woman suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening and was transported for medical treatment.

“The suspects in this incident approached the victims in a vehicle and shot multiple rounds from the vehicle toward the victims as they were at the front of a residence in the 700 block of Stokes Street,” police wrote in a news release. “This appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.”

Also, police are still investigating the July 27 night shooting death of 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II at Woodside Village Apartment complex.

At about 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road.

Police found Richardson, of Danville, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died early Thursday morning, police said.

Danville Police Capt. Steve Richardson told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday there have been no arrests in either case.

“But they [investigators] are working around the clock,” Richardson said.

Saturday night’s homicide is the sixth in the city so far this year. However, one of those was cleared by a grand jury and ruled justifiable due to self-defense, and will not be reported to the Virginia State Police and the FBI as a homicide, Richardson said.

During a news conference in February, the Danville Police Department reported that the average number of crimes per year over the past three years from 2019-21 is still much lower than those from 2016-18.

Also, the city’s clearance rates for cases, or arrests, far exceeded those of the FBI when it came to crimes across the board, according to the report.

Homicides increased slightly in Danville from 5 in 2020 to 7 in 2021, but that was still far below the 17 homicides the city saw in 2016.

All seven 2021 cases have been solved, as well as all five from 2020, according to the figures presented in February by Capt. Steve Richardson.

During 2019-21, the number of homicides was at an average of 6.67 per year — a 51% drop from an average of 13.7 per year the previous three years.

Mayo reiterated during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that if a resident doesn’t feel safe in the community, “you need to speak up,” he added.

“We’ve got to look at ourselves when things happen,” he said, encouraging citizens to contact City Council members as well. “It’s easy to get in touch with us council members.”

As for violent crime “its not going to go away unless we put those individuals away,” Mayo said, urging parents to “get to know your child” to prevent them from getting into a life of crime.

“It’s going to keep happening until we stop these thugs,” Mayo said.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller, a cardiologist, pointed out that he was no stranger to witnessing death, but “when a 19-year-old dies, that just tears at my heartstrings.” The victim “never had a chance to be a success in life,” he added.

If a witness to a homicide doesn’t tell anyone about the incident, “you’re just giving a blank check to the thugs to do it the next time,” Miller said.

“You’re hurting the community if you don’t talk to the police,” he said, adding that residents can inform police about incidents anonymously.