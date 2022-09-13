Jessie Barksdale, vice chair of Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, resigns

Jessie Barksdale, the Banister District representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday morning.

Barksdale, who also was vice chair of the board, cited personal reasons for stepping down from his post, according to a news release from the county.

"It has been my great pleasure to serve the citizens of my district and the County," Barksdale wrote in his resignation letter. "I wish the Board of Supervisors, County Staff, and all County citizens the best in all their future endeavors."

Barksdale was elected last year to serve through 2025.

The board will consider the next steps for filling the seat at its upcoming meeting next week.

Barksdale had previously completed two terms on the board between 2010 and 2017 and has served the community and county in a variety of other capacities, the release stated.

"I want to personally thank Mr. Barksdale for the time that he spent serving the residents of Pittsylvania County and wish him the best moving forward," said Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday.

Monday — in place since February following the firing of David Smitherman — also is stepping down.

Clarence Monday submitted his letter of resignation last month in what a news release describes as a “collaboration” with the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The resignation will be effective in 30 days or sooner.

County officials said in the release Monday is stepping down because his home sold quicker than anticipated. While he intended to sell it by the end of the year, it sold the same day it went on the market. That leaves his family with a challenge to move while in another state.

“The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have tremendously enjoyed returning to the County and serving the Board of Supervisors, County staff, and the citizens of this great County for the past seven months,” Monday wrote in the news release.

Monday took over in the interim role after after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — with three new members — fired Smitherman at its Jan. 4 reorganizational meeting. It was the first order of business after members elected Vic Ingram as chairman.