Judge rules against Virginia Uranium’s 'one last effort' to mine Chatham deposit

The prospect of uranium mining occurring at Coles Hill in Chatham, the largest known uranium deposit in the country, took another blow when a Wise County Circuit Court judge ruled against Virginia Uranium, Inc. on Thursday afternoon.

In his ruling, Judge Chadwick Dotson described the lawsuit, which had originally been filed in 2015 before finally going to a multi-day trial earlier this month, as “one last effort” by Virginia Uranium and other companies to utilize their property.

In a case involving Virginia Uranium, the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling last year that upheld the ability of Virginia or any other state to ban uranium drilling even though the federal Atomic Energy Act allows it with significant regulation. This lawsuit went with a completely different approach: a takings claim. The plaintiffs argued that the government unconstitutionally took their private property without a compelling government interest, and that the action they did take was overbearing.

Dotson conceded the point that significant economic damage did occur through the state's moratorium on uranium mining, which has been in place on a temporary basis since 1983, but he concluded that “the greater harm would be against the people” if it were to be lifted now.