Judge taps Robert M. Tucker Jr. to fill Banister District seat on board

It took a judge less than one week to select an applicant for an open seat in the Banister District after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors couldn't reach an agreement.

Judge Stacey Moreau, with the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, officially tapped Robert M. Tucker Jr. for the position left vacant by the resignation of Vice Chair Jessie Barksdale in September.

The decision was announced by the county Tuesday afternoon.

Tucker's term will begin Friday with a swearing-in ceremony planned for 9:15 a.m.

"[I'm] very excited and honored to be working with Mr. Tucker as we move forward," Vic Ingram, chairman of the board of supervisors, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "He will be an asset to the board and his appointment could not come at a more perfect time."

Tucker, a lifelong resident of the county, is the senior pastor of Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church and the general sales manager at Berglund Auto Group in Lynchburg, the county reported in a news release.

Tucker graduated from Gretna High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from what is now called Averett University.

The board of supervisors turned the decision over to the judge Oct. 25 following a turbulent few weeks of tense meetings and infighting.

Barksdale’s departure left the board with only six members who appeared to be split into two camps with Ingram, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher making up one voting bloc and Bob Warren, Ron Scearce and Tim Dudley comprising the other side.

This was especially apparent at an Oct. 12 meeting that failed to proceed because the members couldn't settle on an agenda. Every motion was met with a 3-3 tie, which translated into defeat.

That special called meeting was designed to give applicants of the Banister District seat a chance to provide a presentation to the board.

The sticking point emerged when three supervisors — Warren, Scearce and Dudley — were opposed to allowing residents to speak, instead wanting to only hear from the those seeking the vacant seat.

Tucker will serve until a special election in 2023. The winner of that election will fill the remaining years — 2024-25 — of Barksdale's term.

"My personal thanks to Judge Moreau for her consideration and making this appointment as quick as she did," Ingram said.