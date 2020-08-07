'Now it’s in the hands of the citizens:': Casino question officially on November ballot

There have not been any formal surveys or polling surrounding the question of a casino done by the city, but Councilman Lee Vogler and Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said most of the feedback they’ve heard has been very positive.

“I’ve heard from just very very small numbers of people that were … apprehensive about it,” Vogler said.

Late Thursday afternoon, a judge signed an order that leaves the final decision on whether a casino gaming facility will be legally permitted in the city in the citizens’ hands.

“Now it’s in the hands of the citizens, and I’m looking forward to them making a decision,” Jones said. “I’ll live with whatever decision the citizens make.”

The order signed by Circuit Judge Joseph Milam officially puts a casino referendum on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 3. The yes or no question on the ballot will read:

“Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia, at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541 [former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site] as approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?”