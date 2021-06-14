Just like private sector, governmental agencies in Dan River Region facing challenges to find qualified workers

The sheriff’s office and social services are in charge of their own recruitment. To attract more qualified candidates, the sheriff’s office offers a $4,500 sign-on bonus, Ayers said.

“For all other county positions, we use various recruiting platforms including Indeed, LinkedIn, and our county website,” Ayers said. “We have been posting jobs and calls to apply for open positions on our social media channels, in message boards throughout our county facilities, and are working on other ways to spread those messages in the community.”

As for employee retention, the county has made pay and benefits, culture and leadership a priority “to ensure that we can both attract and retain quality employees,” Ayers said.

On the last business day of April, the number of job openings nationwide reached a high of 9.3 million, according to a June 8 job openings and labor turnover summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Job openings increased in a number of industries with the largest increases in accommodation and food services, other services, and durable goods manufacturing, according to the bureau.

Expanding reach