Just like private sector, governmental agencies in Dan River Region facing challenges to find qualified workers

Trouble filling positions is not an obstacle faced only by the private sector. Local government has had problems funding qualified job candidates as well.
“It’s the same challenge everyone is facing,” said Sara Weller, human resources director for the city of Danville.
The city has 52 job openings in a variety of departments, despite recently increasing pay ranges for municipal positions and offering a more generous benefits package. Danville has roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees.
“I don’t think we’re unique,” Weller said. “This time, everybody is having challenges.”
Weller was referring to the city’s difficulty finding qualified workers two years ago, when higher pay in the private sector lured local government employees away.
This time, additional factors have come into play, including potential workers wary of entering the workplace due to concerns about catching COVID-19 and additional unemployment benefits for those currently jobless, she pointed out.
“It’s a multi-faceted problem,” Weller said. “I don’t think there’s one thing causing it.”
Though the increase in pay ranges and expanded benefits have enabled the city to retain more existing employees and attract more applicants, it’s hard to find candidates who are qualified, she said.
“We’re looking for unique abilities and sometimes they’re difficult to find,” Weller said, adding that the city needs heavy equipment operators, commercial driver’s license holders, a project manager and others including summer positions.
“If you’re looking for work, we have opportunities,” she said.
Pittsylvania County
In Pittsylvania County, there are several openings in the sheriff’s office and department of social services, said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. There has been a lack of applicants in “blue-collar” positions including those with the landfill, solid waste and maintenance.
“These positions have been very difficult to recruit for,” Ayers said. “We have seen not only a lack of applicants, but a lack of qualified applicants. Generally speaking, we have also seen that it is harder to find qualified applicants for part-time positions than full-time.”
The county has about 460 employees, with about 30 job openings, Ayers said.
There are 13 vacancies in the county’s social services department, said director Christopher Spain.
“Our top challenges are pay ... and workloads reflective of expectations from our federal and state partners and local structure,” Spain said.
The sheriff’s office and social services are in charge of their own recruitment. To attract more qualified candidates, the sheriff’s office offers a $4,500 sign-on bonus, Ayers said.
“For all other county positions, we use various recruiting platforms including Indeed, LinkedIn, and our county website,” Ayers said. “We have been posting jobs and calls to apply for open positions on our social media channels, in message boards throughout our county facilities, and are working on other ways to spread those messages in the community.”
As for employee retention, the county has made pay and benefits, culture and leadership a priority “to ensure that we can both attract and retain quality employees,” Ayers said.
On the last business day of April, the number of job openings nationwide reached a high of 9.3 million, according to a June 8 job openings and labor turnover summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Job openings increased in a number of industries with the largest increases in accommodation and food services, other services, and durable goods manufacturing, according to the bureau.
Expanding reach
Weller said the city examining expanding its advertising of open positions to reach more people, including use of radio. The city uses social media, newspapers, magazines, the Virginia Employment Commission and the city’s website to notify people of job openings.
About two years ago, the city of Danville addressed job vacancy issues then by examining its salary ranges, offering drivers with commercial driver’s licenses higher pay and — depending on certification — paying for an employee to get certified.
Danville also increased its benefits package in 2019 by adding vacation time, increasing the number of paid holidays, and offering paid parental leave.
A study by the Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, recommended the city increase the pay ranges of some city positions to bring salaries up to par with other similar communities.
The study, completed in January 2020, recommended establishing new pay ranges based on “market average minimums and best practices” and adjusting employee pay to the minimum, where the salary is too low.
It also recommended funding performance increases at the highest level possible and revise pay policies to align them with pay scales in similar communities.
The study included salary comparisons with other localities of similar size and those the city is losing talent to. Those localities included Lynchburg, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Bedford County, Greensboro, North Carolina, and other areas.
The study was conducted and completed before the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic caused a major slowdown in economic activity and a surge in unemployment.