Leaders remain the same for Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors

CHATHAM — For the second year in a row, Bob Warren will lead the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
The board voted 6-1 during its re-organization meeting Monday night to re-appoint Warren.
Tunstall Supervisor Vic Ingram voted against the re-appointment, nominating Westover Supervisors Ronald Scearce instead. But that motion failed due to lack of a second before supervisors selected Warren.
Scearce was chosen again as vice chair. That vote was unanimous.
After thanking board members for their support and confidence, Warren said, "I look forward to working with each and every one of you."
He also complimented supervisors for their efforts.
"I've seen things from each member of this board that have been extremely pleasing," Warren said, pointing out their faithful attendance at committee meetings — even among those that are not be members of those particular committees. "It shows a real commitment and concern for the citizens, for Pittsylvania County and your desire to represent them the best way possible."
Warren, who represents the Chatham-Blairs District, previous served as chairman in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
Scearce, who attended the meeting remotely, said the county is headed in the right direction.
"I appreciate the team work the full board has put in," Scearce said.
Even with the shortfalls the pandemic has caused, "I think the future is going to be bright," he said.
Scearce served as vice chairman in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to choosing its leaders, the board also voted to adopt its bylaws and 2021 meeting schedule.
The chairman also made appointments to standing committees including those for finance/insurance, personnel, property/building and the legislative committee.
Appointments also were made to special committees including those for solid waste, computer/radio/telecommunications, board of supervisors school liaison committee and economic development, as well to other boards and commissions in the Dan River Region.