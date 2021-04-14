Lieutenant governor candidate and Danville native kicks off statewide bus tour

Danville native Xavier Warren, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, launched his Virginia Promise for a Fresh Start statewide bus tour Wednesday afternoon.

The event took place in the parking lot at Loyal Baptist Church on Holbrook Street, where Warren hugged supporters and talked about his plans if he were elected lieutenant governor.

For Warren, the city was the appropriate location for the kick-off of his five-day tour of the commonwealth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My parents told me to never forget where you came from,” Warren said during an interview beside his tour bus.

He started off earlier Wednesday with meet-and-greet events in Farmville and Lynchburg before coming to Danville. His next stops will be Richmond, Petersburg, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.

Warren, a contract advisor for the NFL Players Association, said his focus will be on visiting small businesses, Black-owned businesses, historically Black colleges and universities, schools, teachers and educators.

If elected, Warren plans to target his efforts at jobs for all Virginians, expand access to quality health care, equip schools to prepare kids for high-wage jobs and ensure fair and equal treatment for everyone.

Warren also owns a federal funding agency, Congressional Partners, which has secured millions of dollars for hospitals, schools, local governments and other non-profits to make it through the pandemic.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.