Linwood Wright, former Danville mayor and economic development titan, dies at 86

"After a while, the team ends up feeling more like family, and we are extremely saddened to have just lost such an integral member of our economic development family today," Bobe said in a prepared statement. "Not often one is afforded the opportunity to work alongside an individual who has dedicated so much of his life to the betterment of the community."

Wright worked for Dan River Inc. for years, beginning in 1956 in the former Dan River Research Building at 109 Bridge St., which now houses Spectrum Medical.

During the late 80s, Wright provided tremendous leadership during the city's process to annex part of Pittsylvania County, recalled former Mayor Sam Kushner, who served on council with Wright at the time.

Wright "had a greater vision of what Danville could be in terms of economic development potential and its vision of itself," Kushner added.

"He was one of the most highly competent people who helped to make things happen," he said.

Wright strived to do all he could for the city, said former Mayor John Gilstrap, who was mayor from 2016-18.