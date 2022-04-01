Local firms to repair Ringgold Rail Trail following 2018 damage by Tropical Storm Michael

RINGGOLD — A large part of the Ringgold Rail Trail has been unusable since it was damaged by Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

Just 2 miles of the 5.5-mile trail has remained open for the last 3 1/2 years. Two local companies have been selected to restore the recreational route in southeastern Pittsylvania County.

Burnett & Sons, Inc. in Ringgold and White's Construction Company in Sutherlin will perform nearly $2.2 million of work on the rail and trail.

Rail restoration work done by Burnett will include site grading, erosion and sediment control, site stabilization, clearing and grubbing, and storm-water management. The same type of work will be performed for the rail trail by White's, said Pittsylvania County spokesman Caleb Ayers.

Tropical Storm Michael damaged a bridge and part of the rail track and washed out portions of the trail itself, Ayers said. Bridge restoration also is planned in the future.

"These two projects, as well as the restoration of the bridge that has not gone out for bid, will result in the full 5.5 miles of the trail being accessible," Ayers told the Danville Register & Bee Friday.

The stone bridge is more than 100 years old, Ayers said.

County officials hope the two projects are completed by early 2023. Ayers was not sure when work will start.

"The exact timeline is still up in the air at this point," Ayers said. "There are several steps the county still needs to take, such as securing easements, before the project can begin."

The Burnett project is $918,000 and the White's project is nearly $1.3 million.

The county expects to receive nearly $3.3 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state for the projects, Ayers said.

"Pittsylvania County has also made some contributions to the engineering and actual restoration of these projects," Ayers added.

Repairs to parts of the trail were already been done following Tropical Storm Michael, he said.

"This is a great asset and something people have been looking forward to being restored since 2018," Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation director Justin Price said in a prepared statement.

The Ringgold Rail Trail (also known as the Richmond and Danville Rail-Trail) follows part of the right-of-way of the old railroad of the same name. It was an important transportation corridor for the Confederacy during the Civil War, according to Pittsylvania County's website.

The railroad connected Richmond, the capital of the Confederacy, with Southside Virginia, the area between the James River and the North Carolina border, according to the website. Hospitals, prisons and supply depots were located in the region.

Confederate President Jefferson Davis and the Confederate Army took the railroad line route when they retreated from Richmond near the end of the war. The also used it to carry war supplies and Union prisoners, according to the county's web site.

About 5.5 miles of the corridor is the Ringgold Rail Trail/Richmond and Danville Rail-Trail. The trail opened in January 2001 and travels past farmlands through light woods, and provides a flat route for walking, running or bicycling.

"This trail means a lot to the Ringgold community and is a great asset for Pittsylvania County," Tim Chesher, who represents the Dan River District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a prepared statement. "I am thrilled to see this restoration project continue moving forward."

The Ringgold Rail Trail is in Chesher's district.

The trail has three trailheads: the Kerns Church Road Trailhead at the eastern end; Ringgold Road Trailhead on the west end; and a central trailhead at Shawnee Road.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.