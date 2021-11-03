Local recap: Danville voters favor Democrats, Pittsylvania County rides with GOP wave

Mondul garnered 10,043 votes to Matteson's 2,255, or 81.46% to 18.29% according to unofficial results.

Sales tax

Also, Danvillians can expect a 1-percentage-point increase in its sales tax to help pay for school projects following Tuesday night's vote.

The school referendum sales-tax increase passed by 7,587 to 4,905 votes — 60.43% to 39.57%. The school bond that will be financed by revenue from the 1-percentage-point tax increase passed by a vote of 8,333 to 3,942, or 67.89% to 32.11%, according to unofficial results.

A total of 12,871 votes were cast in the election by city voters, according to unofficial numbers.

The estimated cost to make needed improvements at schools was $126 million four or five years ago.

According to a preliminary estimate presented to the school board in May, about $194 million in improvements are needed at G.L.H. Johnson, Woodberry Hills, Forest Hills, Park Avenue and E.A. Gibson elementary schools, Langston Focus School and George Washington High School.