Longtime Gretna town manager dies

David Lilly, Gretna's town manager for about 40 years, died Sunday after a brief and sudden illness. He was 67.

The town has lost an insightful source of information with Lilly's passing, said Gretna Town Mayor Keith Motley.

"He just had a wealth of knowledge," Motley said Tuesday. "That was one of the strengths he had."

Lilly, who had been ill since early December, was a water plant operator for the town of Gretna before becoming town manager in the early 1980s, Motley said.

Born Dec. 19, 1954, in West Virginia, Lilly had lived in Gretna since the mid-1960s when his father moved his family to the town.

Lilly was president of Gretna Youth Sports for years and enjoyed coaching, boating on Smith Mountain Lake, playing drums, making knives and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Gretna. Burial will follow in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden.

