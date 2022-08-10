Longtime Pittsylvania County supervisor Coy Harville, known as a leader and visionary, dies at 79

Coy Harville, a community leader who served for 20 years on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, died Tuesday at age 79.

Harville, who stepped down from the board in 2015 due to health issues, died of cancer. First elected in 1995, he represented the Westover District on the board.

He had retired from the board while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

"Pittsylvania County would like to offer its condolences to the friends and family of Coy Harville, a former, long-time member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and Pittsylvania County Service Authority," said a post on Pittsylvania County's Facebook page.

Former supervisors recalled Harville as a dedicated public servant who was instrumental in the city and county acquiring what is now the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill.

"Coy was a leader," said former Tunstall Supervisor Tim Barber. "He knew how to get things done. If you told him he couldn't get something done, he'd figure out a way to make it happen."

Barber served on the board of supervisors with Harville from 2004 to 2016.

"He was a visionary," Barber added. "He had a good vision of where he wanted the county to go."

During an interview in April 2015 in which he announced his intentions to step down, Harville pointed to his work on the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, where he helped start the 3,500-acre mega site, Cane Creek Centre and the Cyber Park.

Harville’s lengthy tenure on the board included accomplishments in the county, such as spearheading formation of Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department following Danville’s annexation of Westover Hills.

“I’ve really given a lot of time to the board of supervisors, it’s been my life,” Harville said during the interview at his Riverbend Road seven years ago. “It’s hard to give it up. My heart’s in the county.”

He said he also enjoyed talking to residents and working to keep taxes low and bring jobs to the Dan River Region.

Calling Harville "a long-time public servant," former Staunton River Supervisor Elton Blackstock said, "He was very dedicated to the betterment of his district and the county."

Blackstock, who was on the board with Harville from late 2013 until Harville's retirement, said he valued Harville's advice but they didn't always agree.

"But I feel like we always had deep respect for each other," Blackstock said.

Longtime Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders had a working relationship with Harville dating back 40 years to the early 1980s.

"He was honest and he spoke what he felt and it was for the good of the region and the way he saw it," Saunders said.

Harville showed support for Saunders while Saunders was president of what was then the Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, before it merged with the city's chamber to form the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

They also served together on the former Pittsylvania Economic Development Organization as well as the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.

"It was a pleasure to work with Coy," Saunders said.

Among Harville's other accomplishments, he pushed for consolidating the county’s open trash-box sites into more efficient compactor units and he worked to change the county’s intensive livestock ordinance to allow dairies to grow, helping to increase agriculture in the county.

Other county accomplishments during Harville’s tenure included construction of the county’s four middle schools, renovations at its high schools and working with the Virginia Tobacco Commission, Danville and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to make plans for and purchase Berry Hill mega park. The city and county also bought land for Cane Creek Centre.

In 2010, Harville partnered with then-Banister Supervisor William Pritchett to transfer Gretna Industrial Park from the county to the town of Gretna.

Saunders, Blackstock and Barber all pointed to Harville's efforts to acquire the Berry Hill mega site as Harville's most significant contribution to the region.

"Without Coy, that would have never happened," Blackstock said.

"Coy did a heck of a lot of work in getting that started," Saunders said.

Harville was also instrumental — along with then-Rep. Virgil Goode — in getting a water line built from Henry County to Pittsylvania County via U.S. 58 West.

A 1961 graduate of Whitmell Farm Life High School, Harville joined the U.S. Navy upon graduation and served from 1961 to 1964. He worked at Goodyear for 30 years before retiring from its quality technology department.

Besides the board of supervisors, Harville has served on the Pittsylvania County Service Authority and the county’s Economic Development Board. He also served as chairman of Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, on board of supervisors committees and on committees for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

He also was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for Southside in 2000 by the Virginia Economic Developer’s Association in Richmond.

He was a former member of the Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department and served on the board for the Danville Life Saving Crew. He was also a former deacon at West Main Baptist Church.