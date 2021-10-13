Medical absences blamed on trash delays in Pittsylvania County

Medical absences amid a staff shortage is causing delays in emptying trash receptacles at Pittsylvania County convenience centers, the county reported this week.

At full staff, there would be seven drivers to run different routes emptying the compactors or replacing full containers with empty ones, county officials said in a news release. In addition, there's a fleet foreman who can drive the routes when needed to help with overflow.

Because of a variety of medical absences, there are only five drivers currently available. "As a result of several other open positions within the solid waste department, our fleet foreman is handling landfill operational duties," the news release stated.

All employees are working overtime to keep up with the trash at the sites.

Ordinarly, other companies would be able to step in to provide short-term help. However, because of a nationwide staffing shortfall, those firms aren't able to aid at this time.

"We understand the inconvenience that this can cause to our citizens, and we are actively working to remedy the situation," leaders wrote in the news release. "In the interim, we ask for your patience during this time. If you arrive at a convenience center and find that every box and receptacle is full, please consider coming back later or driving to another site."