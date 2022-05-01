Monday meeting seeks public input on Piney Forest Road corridor

A public meeting on safety issues facing the Piney Forest Road corridor is set for Monday.

The gathering, hosted by the Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the at the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy located at 825 Piney Forest Road.

A virtual meeting was hosted last Wednesday also to gather input from residents on recommended safety enhancements for the often congested stretch of roadway.

The $115,000 study encompasses a 2.6-mile corridor from Holt Garrison Parkway — the area of Coleman Marketplace — to Franklin Turnpike. The goal is to identify ways to improve not only the existing travel woes, but to plan for what's coming down the road, the city reported in a news release.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization will pay for the study conducted by EPR in Charlottesville.

Among some of the upgrades under consideration are signal timing changes, adding medians and turn lanes and enhancing safety for pedestrians.

A fatal wreck in August at Ash Street and Piney Forest — and other deaths in the past few years — was a factor in selecting Piney Forest Road for a study, David Hoback, executive director of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, told the Register & Bee last year.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission — in a partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation — is leading the study. Proposed traffic, bicycle, pedestrian and transit improvements are in the works.

For more information on the study, visit https://danvillempo.org/piney-forest-road-study.

The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization develops plans and programs that are subject to approval by federal transportation agencies for federal transportation funding to flow to the city of Danville and portions of Pittsylvania County, the release reported.