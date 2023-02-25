Danville's population continues to drop, but the city saw a slight increase in the number of new residents moving into the area from 2020-22.

Though deaths exceeded births to result in a decline in population overall, more people chose to call Danville home than leave during that three-year period, according to a report from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

An increase in available housing downtown during recent years and new residents taking advantage of historic tax credits to renovate older homes in the city played a role in the in-migration, said Hamilton Lombard, demographer with the center.

The trend isn't unique to Danville, he said, pointing to Lynchburg and Staunton as other examples.

"You see this throughout the state in older cities," Lombard said.

According to figures from Weldon Cooper, Danville's population as of July 1, 2022 was 42,348 — down by 242 people from the U.S. Census estimate of 42,590 people in 2020. Danville had 42,597 residents on July, 1, 2021, according to the center.

From 2020-22, Danville saw 509 more people move into the city than move out. But 751 more deaths than births led to the population decrease during those years, according to Weldon Cooper.

City Manager Ken Larking sees the increase in migration as a result of the city's work to reverse the reduction in the number of residents.

"People are seeing there's opportunity to work, grow a business and they're learning about the great quality of life we have in our community," Larking said. "I'm pleased to see that the work that has been done to reverse our population decline is starting to be realized."

He pointed to several factors attracting more people to the area, including economic development projects bringing more jobs, enhancement to downtown, the Riverwalk Trail and a planned Riverfront Park.

Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation, said the in-migration appears to indicate the city could be on its way to increasing its population.

"The trend lines look that way," Casteel said. "As for what's attracting people, a big part of it is job creation."

Since 2018, the Dan River Region has announced 4,000 new jobs and more than $1 billion in company investment. Casteel cited Morgan Olson, KDM and other companies as examples.

The upcoming Tyson Foods and Caesars Virginia casino projects already have people working and living in Danville while they develop their operations, he added.

"Then take companies like Amthor, Goodyear and CIRC as examples of companies which have been here, but are expanding operations and adding workers," Casteel said.

As for the overall population decline, Lombard said the number of births in Danville is half what it was in the early 1990s and the city hasn't attracted as young adults as other, more appealing localities such as Richmond or Asheville, North Carolina.

"You have this huge death and birth imbalance, with more deaths and fewer births," Lombard said.

Danville has 20% more residents in their 60s than in their 20s, he pointed out. Also, just 60% of millennials born in Danville remain in the city, compared to 70% of the same demographic group in Richmond, he said.

In addition, about a third of Richmond's millennials are from outside that city, whereas less than 20% of those in Danville come from other areas, Lombard said.

Millennials are young adults who were born between 1981 and 1996.

One way Danville can boost its population is by attracting remote workers over the next decade, Lombard said.

"There's a lot of competition for them," he said, adding that they will be attracted to low-cost areas to live. "You're going to see some places really grow as a result of more remote workers."

How that trend will affect Danville is hard to determine, Lombard added.

"There's a lot of uncertainty over what's going to happen this decade," he said. "It's very hard to predict."

Either way, Danville "desperately needs to get more young adults," Lombard said. Most of the country, like Danville, is losing that demographic, he said.

"Our region is not an outlier here," Casteel pointed out, referring to the trend of an aging population.

Casteel also cited a report finding that 17.5% of the rural population was 65 or older in 2012-16. Rural areas have a higher share of adults aged 65 or older than do urban or suburban counties, he added, referring to a report from the Pew Research Center.

As for Pittsylvania County, its population dropped from 60,501 in 2020 to 59,366 as of July 1, 2022, the Weldon Cooper Center found. That's a decline of 1,135 people, according to the center. That decrease includes 810 more deaths than births and 325 more people who moved out than came to the county.

Factors such as entertainment, art and culture, restaurants and outdoor recreation, as well as making it easier for developers to build new housing on plenty of land and job creation can make the region more attractive for newcomers, Casteel said.

Things are looking up in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Casteel believes, especially with their respective economic development offices and active community leaders working to make the area a place where people want to live.

"All of which bodes well for future growth in the region," Casteel said.