More money flying to Danville Regional Airport

Danville Regional Airport is getting another infusion of money — $1.48 million courtesy of the infrastructure deal — as the facility works on a variety of upgrades for an anticipated increase in traffic when a new casino opens in the city.
The money is part of nearly $400 million going to airports across Virginia, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine recently announced. The money was recently passed by Congress to beef up infrastructure around the nation.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be the overseer for the infrastructure funding, said city transportation director Marc Adelman.
"I anticipate that the FAA may approve infrastructure funding to complete construction activities related to rehabilitating the airport's south ramp," Adelman told the Register & Bee this week. Although a statement from Virginia's senators said the money will be doled out over the next five years, it's not clear when the money will be available.
Danville's airport — owned by the city with Averett University as the fixed-base operator — is undergoing six upgrade projects currently, mainly driven by expected casino traffic.
The $500 million resort is expected to break ground by the end of the year in Danville. Officials believe the casino will open in late 2023.
The south ramp project, currently in the design phase, is geared to expand aircraft parking. Bid should be going out in the spring, Adelman said.
The facility is already experiencing a parking crunch for aircrafts, especially with traffic for Virginia International Raceway events. The road facility, located in Halifax County, can draw in dozens of aircrafts, especially for private events.
For example, Adelman said there were 32 different jets accessing the field at one time earlier this year at a VIR event. That mean the airport had to close a shorter runway to park a large corporate jet.
"It is common for the airport to support aircraft parking needs of 20 or more jets for a VIR race weekend and to sell upwards of 22,000 gallons of jet fuel in one weekend," Aldeman explained.
That's why the airport is looking at many renovations, including upgrades to the terminal building. Construction work on that is set to start in March.
"We just finished widening a taxiway located near the t-hangar building to accommodate large corporate jets and we are also working on a design project to develop a small aircraft parking ramp for up to 3 regional jets to support future corporate hangar development," Aldeman explained via email.
In another project, the Virginia Aviation Board was expected to consider a design service funding request to grow the fuel facility.
"For example, on three occasions during 2021, over 20,000 gallons of jet fuel were sold in one week related to VIR events, however the existing fuel facility only has a 12,000 gallon jet fuel tank," Aldeman said. "While uncertain, it is feasible based on recent fuel sales history that approximately 40,000 gallons of fuel may be sold on weekends where VIR activity overlaps with casino related air traffic."