More money flying to Danville Regional Airport

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The south ramp project, currently in the design phase, is geared to expand aircraft parking. Bid should be going out in the spring, Adelman said.

The facility is already experiencing a parking crunch for aircrafts, especially with traffic for Virginia International Raceway events. The road facility, located in Halifax County, can draw in dozens of aircrafts, especially for private events.

For example, Adelman said there were 32 different jets accessing the field at one time earlier this year at a VIR event. That mean the airport had to close a shorter runway to park a large corporate jet.

"It is common for the airport to support aircraft parking needs of 20 or more jets for a VIR race weekend and to sell upwards of 22,000 gallons of jet fuel in one weekend," Aldeman explained.

That's why the airport is looking at many renovations, including upgrades to the terminal building. Construction work on that is set to start in March.