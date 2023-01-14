More than just battling flames: As Danville firefighters push for higher wages, a look inside a 24-hour shift on 'constant alert'

John Epps's 24-hour shift on the job as a firefighter starts at 7:30 a.m.

'We start checking trucks for cleanliness, to make sure all equipment is in proper running order," Epps, an engineer with the Danville Fire Department, said during an interview at the department's headquarters on Lynn Street on Thursday morning. "We have to see if trucks are in need of repair. The driver [engineer] is responsible for the condition of the truck."

Firefighters frequently put their lives in danger whenever they answer calls to extinguish the flames of a raging inferno and help keep residents safe. But their jobs entail much more than that.

Pay has been an issue for Danville firefighters. A recent study paid for by the city found that starting pay for firefighters here is nearly 20% below that of the market average among surrounding localities.

Members recently have started showing up at City Council meetings pushing for more money.

During their time away from the heat of battling blazes, they must train and practice firefighting tactics to prevent losing their skills, survey buildings, speak to groups about fire prevention, drive around the city to know the neighborhoods and their fire hydrants, lift weights and do cardio exercises on the job to stay in shape and perform other duties.

"We don't have much free time," said Connor Wood, a 28-year-old firefighter and EMT with the department.

After Epps has checked the truck and equipment, he and other firefighting personnel on his shift start cleaning the station. They vacuum, sweep and mop the floors.

"We try to keep things professional and in working order," said Epps, 34, who has been with the department for about 10 1/2 years.

Next, the fire captain begins drawing up an agenda and planning for the day, Epps said. They will have a working meeting before starting their duties.

Department members will head out and conduct a pre-incident survey on a building, such as an apartment complex or school building, observing its layout and checking out its sprinkler system and exits, Epps said.

"That takes up a good chunk of the morning," he said.

They also drive around neighborhoods to make sure they know the city's streets and addresses and to check fire hydrants to test water flow and pressure and determine their volume.

Their work also includes giving tours of the fire station on Lynn Street and installing smoke alarms in city homes.

Time is also used to train and practice fire tactics and lift weights and do cardio exercises to stay in tip-top physical shape. But the training to maintain their kills is most important — 216 hours a year for individual firefighters, plus 192 hours a year for the ladder and engine companies.

"The main thing is, we train," Epps said. "Our training is constant."

They go through a physical ability test every spring to make sure they are in the right physical condition to fight fires.

But a report of a fire can upend all of that at any time, Epps pointed out.

'Constant alert'

"All of this can be turned around if we get a call," he said. "We're on constant alert every day. The day can be turned upside down with a call. We come into work every day not knowing what to expect."

When that call comes in, each department member knows it could be their last.

"We might not be able to see our family again," Epps said, referring to the risk each response poses for firefighters.

It was that same selflessness and bravery displayed by first responders on 9/11 that made Wood want to become a firefighter.

"I grew up in a post-9/11 world," he said. "Those people were heroes to me. I wanted to do that since I was little."

Wood has aspired to be just like those responders.

"It was inspiring," he said. "I thought if I could have a small piece of that courage, I could be happy with who I was as a person, as a man."

When the morning is over for Epps and other department members on his shift, lunch and dinner are planned for the crew. But, again, meals can be interrupted by an emergency.

"There are a lot of times we have to leave our food on the table to answer a call," Epps said.

When they respond to an incident, firefighting personnel bring training and knowledge with them. They must know the flow, pressure and volume of the nearest fire hydrant and hook up the water hose. They must know whether there is enough water available to extinguish the blaze.

How they approach the fire depends on the size and type of structure and the size and location of the fire. Even a vehicle fire is handled with caution.

"A car can eject something during a fire," Epps said. "It just varies with the situation."

Wood, being a firefighters and an EMT, has to know current medical protocols, CPR, using monitors and defibrillators, how use CPAP equipment for a patient who has fluid in their lungs, preventive victim-removal techniques and how to push a water hose down a hallway, "which is not easy," Wood said.

"You're never done training," Wood said. "It's inherently dangerous. We could lose our lives."

But if there is no call during their lunch, department members spend the rest of the day continuing their work agenda items before prepping for dinner.

Each firefighter will help cook or wash dishes after the meal. They'll also take out the trash.

"We clean the kitchen, sweep, mop, putting up to make sure the next shift has a clean kitchen," Epps said. "We try to make sure and treat it like it's our own home."

Next, they'll gather and try to catch up on what they were trying to do earlier in the day, such as fire reports, training, checking hydrants and neighborhoods.

Finally, at around 10 or 11 p.m., they're able to lie down and rest. Epps refers to it as "rest" instead of "sleep." That's because everyone is constantly on alert for calls.

Rarely a 'quiet night'

Even if no calls come in for incidents at night, the anticipation of getting dispatched to a scene at any time can leave firefighters unable to fall into a deep sleep.

"Sleep deprivation is very heavy in the fire service," Epps said. "Even the sleep we get is not the same sleep we get at home. You rarely have a quiet night."

It's not only fires they respond to. Firefighters are called to a variety of situations — car wrecks, burst water pipes flooding a home, downed power lines or someone having trouble breathing, Wood said.

During a normal 24-hour shift from 7:30 a.m. to the same time the next morning, nighttime rest is the only down time firefighters get, Epps said.

Firefighters work under different labor rules than most other workers, putting in 53 hours a week before getting paid overtime.

Wood and Epps agree that firefighting personnel deserve higher wages and better salaries.

"It's disheartening to know you put so much time and effort in the community that you love and you can't make a livable wage," Wood said, who makes roughly $36,000 per year.

His heart sinks when he goes to the grocery store with his wife and sees the receipt.

Epps agrees, pointing out that surrounding agencies compensate their employees more. It hampers Danville's ability to retain firefighters, he said.

"We're losing good firefighters that are going somewhere else to make more money," said Epps, who is paid about $49,000 annually as a driver.

Addressing the issue

During a Danville City Council meeting earlier this month, City Manager Ken Larking pointed out the ways he is addressing employee pay.

A pay-for-performance increase was approved for all city government employees last July, Larking said during the meeting in which firefighters implored council for better pay.

Also, city workers — except for the police department — received a bump in pay this month to account for the increase in the minimum wage that went into effect last year, Larking said.

He also hopes to provide another $1,000-a-year increase this year and give another pay-for-performance increase this coming July.

In addition, a fifth increase is possible following a pay study being performed by the Berkley Group this year, Larking pointed out.

“If we can afford it this year and in subsequent years, I will propose a $1,000 across-the-board increase for all employees [except most sworn police officers] in the current fiscal year, which will get average actual pay for firefighters to 92% of market,” he said. “I plan to recommend another pay-for-performance increase in July. I recognize that all this is not enough to get everyone up to 100% of market, but I cannot responsibly recommend doing something I am not sure we can pay for next year.”