Morgan Olson donates emergency vehicle valued at $175,000 to Pittsylvania County

Morgan Olson — a manufacturer of side-step vans in Ringgold — has donated a utility vehicle valued at about $175,000 to help volunteer agencies throughout the Dan River Region.

On Wednesday morning, Chris Slemp, director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety, received keys to the van painted fire-engine red. The vehicle allows for mobile refilling of air tanks and is equipped to rehab first responders during an emergency, according to a news release.

“Morgan Olson believes in giving to the communities in which we do business”, Mike Ownbey, Morgan Olson’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

There are about 600 people employed at the 925,000-square-foot Ringgold facility that opened about a year ago, and the company is still hiring for positions.

“Morgan Olson step vans are essential delivery vehicles that provide food, water and medical supplies to everyone across North America,” Ownbey said.

Ernie McDonald, senior director of Morgan Olson, was eager to help after he learned a previous air pumping truck had been decommissioned in 2019.