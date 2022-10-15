NAACP criticizes Pittsylvania County board for shutting out speakers at meeting

CHATHAM — Disallowing residents from speaking during a special meeting of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was unfair and a blight on the democratic process, said the president of the Pittsylvania County NAACP.

"It was just a horrible thing to do, to deprive people of their fundamental right, the First Amendment," Anita Royston said during a news conference in front of the historic Pittsylvania County District Courthouse in Chatham on Friday afternoon.

The issue arose from a special meeting held Wednesday to give the applicants for its open Banister District seat a chance to provide a presentation to the board. The point of contention centered on what’s known as a hearing of the citizens, something half the board members were against.

Westover Supervisor Ron Scearce told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday the board was just trying to follow state statute on how to replace a board member.

Scearce, along with Chatham-Blairs Supervisor Bob Warren and Staunton River Supervisor Tim Dudley, opposed allowing residents to speak during the special meeting and wanted to hear from applicants seeking the Banister seat instead.

The meeting wasn't able to get underway because members — in a constant 3-3 split vote — could agree on the agenda.

"I didn't agree with having the other people from the Banister District to speak," Scearce said Friday. "Why should their voices be louder than other citizens' of the Banister District?"

In a news release, Royston accused Warren of shutting down input from citizens, which she called "a blight on democracy" at the conference in Chatham.

"Mr. Warren said he did not want to hear from the audience and cited an obscure code which was used to silence the voices of the people and to control the outcome of this appointment to ensure their pre-selected candidate to receive the seat without public opinion," Royston wrote in the release. "You cannot serve effectively unless you hear and you cannot hear unless you listen."

In her statement, Royston added, "Our supervisors should be defenders of democracy, not manipulators leveraging their positions in order to maintain uncontested control in the county."

During an interview Friday, Warren said he is not aware of the board ever adding a hearing of the citizens to the agenda of a special meeting.

Warren stayed after the Wednesday meeting to tell the seven citizens who had signed up to speak that he would stand up for their right to speak at the board's upcoming regular meeting Tuesday night.

However, "state code clearly says this [selecting a temporary replacement] is the board of supervisors' responsibility to make the decision and if we can't make it as a board, then it automatically then goes to the Circuit Court, " Warren said.

Scearce and Warren said Chairman Vic Ingram did not consult them on formulating the agenda for the special meeting.

"The whole thing was turned into a circus by Ingram," Scearce said.

During Wednesday's meeting, Ingram pointed out that Scearce, Warren and Dudley did not attend a previous meeting Oct. 5 to discuss the Banister candidates.

"Three of you boycotted that meeting," Ingram said. "You cheated us out of the opportunity to talk about the parameters."

But Warren said Ingram had set the most recent Wednesday special meeting prior to the one on Oct. 5.

Attempts to reach Ingram Friday evening were unsuccessful.

During the recent Wednesday meeting, Ingram said "it's a shame all these citizens showed up and you are depriving them of the privilege of speaking."

The seat in question opened when Jessie Barksdale, the board's vice chair, submitted his resignation Sept. 13 — effective immediately — citing personal reasons. Last month, the board voted to request a special election in November 2023 to fill the seat.

The applicants for the seat include Charles Miller Jr., Kathy Ramsey, Kell Stone, Robert Tucker Jr., Sherri Garner and Sonya Miranda.

At Friday's press conference, NAACP member Richard Dixon said, "I'm just embarrassed and can't figure out why they can't get together and work democratically, as the process is designed."

Stone, who also attended the conference, said the situation needs to be worked out.

"Everybody should be given the opportunity to speak," Stone said.

When asked whether the NAACP plans to pursue legal action against the board, Royston said, "If we have to."

Selecting an applicant to fill an empty seat on board likely will be up to a judge after Wednesday's tense meeting.