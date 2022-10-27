Natural gas heating bills to rise in Danville, but officials point to set rate to avoid spikes

Danville Utilities natural gas customers can expect an increase in the heating portion of their bills this winter.

That is due to the average cost the city has paid for natural gas over the last five years when Danville Utilities made "hedges," or natural-gas purchases for a specific volume for future use during a specific time.

The city paid an average of $5.48 per thousand cubic feet for this winter's natural gas — an increase of roughly 20% over last year's hedge, which was $4.30 per thousand cubic feet, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

"The commodity cost of natural gas has increased over the past year," Grey said.

What the city pays for natural gas is reflected in Danville Utilities customers' bills. Grey would not directly say that natural-gas customers would pay 20% more in the heating portion of their utility bills this winter.

Hedges are made to protect the city and consumers from rising and fluctuating costs.

"The city has made the decision to hedge the majority of our customers' gas needs due to volatility in pricing seen earlier this year," Grey said Wednesday.

Market natural-gas prices earlier this year were as high as $9.50 per thousand cubic feet and are currently $6.15 per thousand cubic feet for this winter, he said.

"Market natural-gas prices could easily increase this winter back to the $9/MCF range or higher due to market volatility," Grey said. "Since the city has purchased several natural-gas hedges, our customers will not have to face those price spikes."

Danville Utilities has 16,000 natural-gas customers.

Changes in the markets so far this year were due to transition to more renewable generation and the retirement of some fossil-fuel generation, Grey said.

"Another reason for the increase is due to more liquid natural gas plants coming online and being able to transport liquified natural gas to Europe to supply their needs during the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said.

The U.S. Department of Energy projects that heating bills will surge 28% this winter for those who rely on natural gas, 27% for those using heating oil and 10% for electric heat, the Associated Press reported last week.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking, who serves on the Danville Utility Commission, credited Danville Utilities' hedging for reining in increases.

"It's always a balancing act," Larking said. "The fact that we have lower projected increases tells me we've done a pretty good job at hedging our gas costs."

As for electricity, no increase is expected for Danville Utilities customers, Grey said. The city's electric power-supply needs are, like natural gas, 95% hedged, he said.

The Locust Ridge wind project approved last month by Danville City Council will supply additional energy during the winter months at a fixed price. Also, the 10.5-megawatt battery storage project will discharge energy into the system during peak use in the winter months, Grey said.

"We are forecasting electric rates to remain unchanged for this winter compared to last winter mainly due to our diverse portfolio of power generation [wind, solar, hydro, natural gas, coal]," he said.

Danville Utilities has 42,000 electricity customers.