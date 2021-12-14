Nearly $40 million clicks in to help bring high-speed internet to Pittsylvania County

Nearly $40 million in state grant money will help pay to deliver high-speed internet access to thousands of unserved residents in Pittsylvania County.

Pittsylvania County and RiverStreet Networks have been awarded $39.5 million from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative for the $75 million fiber-to-the home network that will bring access to 12,000 unserved locations in three years, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The endeavor is part of a larger, multi-locality project.

“This grant award is a major milestone in meeting our commitment to bring reliable and affordable internet access to unserved households in Pittsylvania County,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Warren praised the collaboration between the private and public sectors on the project.

“It may be the most important thing that’s happened [in the county], certainly in the last 20 years,” he said of the internet-access project.

Pittsylvania County, Pittsylvania County Schools and RiverStreet Networks signed a memorandum of understanding in September, jointly committing to leverage all possible funding opportunities to continue expanding fiber across the county. For the first phase of the project, the county and the school system committed a combined $16.5 million to the effort, which RiverStreet Networks matched with $19.6 million. The remainder of the funding, $39.5 million, will come from the VATI grant.

The award is part of more than $722 million that was allocated to 35 projects across the commonwealth through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

The $39.5 million award is part of a larger, $87 million VATI grant for RiverStreet Networks and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, which includes several other rural Virginia counties. The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides financial assistance to extend broadband service to unserved areas.

“We are excited about this opportunity for the students of Pittsylvania County,” Sam Burton, chairman of the Pittsylvania County School Board, said in a prepared statement. “This grant funding, combined with the commitment from the School Board and the County, will provide our students with the much-needed technology and internet connections to further expand the opportunities for educational success.”

RiverStreet’s projects have helped communities meet demand for high-speed internet for remote learning, virtual meetings and other uses, RiverStreet Networks President and CEO Eric Cramer said in a prepared statement.

“RiverStreet Networks is proud and pleased to be working on this project with Pittsylvania County,” Cramer said. “We are all connected by the internet.”

The board of supervisors set a goal in 2019 as part of a strategic plan that at least 90% of county residents have broadband access by 2024.

The county and the school division are both contributing part of the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act to the project, with the county investing $6.5 million, and the school system contributing $5.5 million, according to a news release from the county.

The remaining $4.5 million will be covered through a revenue sharing agreement with RiverStreet Networks. All of the money generated through the agreement will be re-invested into additional broadband construction efforts, according to the news release.

The county and RiverStreet are pursuing additional funding opportunities and grants to expand the scope of the fiber-to-the-home network across the county, according to the news release.

