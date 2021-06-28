New assistant administrator in Pittsylvania County leads charge to implement geographic information system

A new assistant administrator in Pittsylvania County will spearhead the implementation of a geographic information system program aimed to put more data in the hands of residents.

Dave Arnold started his role June 16 after he was officially hired in March. While this particular position is new, it isn't the first time for such a job.

In fact, Pittsylvania County used to have two assistant administrators — Richard Hicks and Greg Sides — spokesperson Caleb Ayers explained to the Register & Bee. After Sides retired last year, many of his responsibilities were reorganized and shifted into another new position of community development director.

Hicks became the deputy county administrator.

"This new position was created specifically to improve our information and personnel management and to launch our GIS Enterprise program, among other things," Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "So while Pittsylvania County has employed assistant county administrators before, the tasks, responsibilities, and goals of Dave Arnold’s role are new and unique, and both county employees and citizens will see the benefits of having this position."

