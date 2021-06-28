New assistant administrator in Pittsylvania County leads charge to implement geographic information system

A new assistant administrator in Pittsylvania County will spearhead the implementation of a geographic information system program aimed to put more data in the hands of residents.
Dave Arnold started his role June 16 after he was officially hired in March. While this particular position is new, it isn't the first time for such a job.
In fact, Pittsylvania County used to have two assistant administrators — Richard Hicks and Greg Sides — spokesperson Caleb Ayers explained to the Register & Bee. After Sides retired last year, many of his responsibilities were reorganized and shifted into another new position of community development director.
Hicks became the deputy county administrator.
"This new position was created specifically to improve our information and personnel management and to launch our GIS Enterprise program, among other things," Ayers wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "So while Pittsylvania County has employed assistant county administrators before, the tasks, responsibilities, and goals of Dave Arnold’s role are new and unique, and both county employees and citizens will see the benefits of having this position."
Specifically Arnold will be tasked to launch the geographic information system. That program should come online by late summer or early fall to allow residents an online way to find things like the nearest convenience centers or which fire and EMS district they live in.
"With this new ArcGIS Enterprise program, there is significant potential to help citizens by providing good information, and Dave Arnold’s expertise and understanding of GIS platforms will help us realize that potential," Ayers said.
The program costs about $223,000 for three years and there's another nearly $50,000 for hardware and software. Federal coronavirus relief funds are paying for the program.
“Geography is at the heart of just about every single dataset maintained by government agencies,” Arnold said in a news releases. “That’s why it’s helpful to have a geographic mindset when looking at the county, both in terms of how the county relates to other localities as well as how different areas within the County relate to each other.”
Arnold, with a salary of $109,000, also will oversee all information management which includes information technology and human resources.
"In short, Arnold will be identifying how to best manage county data and convert those data into actionable information that can be utilized by county staff and citizens alike," a county news release stated.
“Dave is the perfect complement to our team,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman. “He brings knowledge and vision of how to improve citizen service through technological solutions."