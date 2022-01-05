New Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors chair on administrator's firing: 'It was time for him to go'

“We knew that it was time for him to go,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chair Vic Ingram. “We voted based on the demands of the citizens. We have been inundated with people saying he needs to go.”

Ingram, along with Vice Chairman Jessie Barksdale, Dan River Supervisor Timothy Chesher and Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton, voted to oust David Smitherman during a divided 4-3 vote.

Westover Supervisor Ron Scearce, Staunton River Supervisor Tim Dudley and Chatham-Blairs Supervisor Bob Warren opposed terminating Smitherman, who had been county administrator since December 2016.

The vote came after Ingram, by a 4-3 vote, had been selected as board chairman. Barksdale was chosen as vice chairman in a unanimous vote.

During an interview Wednesday, Scearce chalked up the move to fire Smitherman to animosity on Ingram’s part, retaliation for when Smitherman stood up for an employee whom Ingram wanted dismissed from their job.

“Vic has had him [Smitherman] on his vendetta list since,” Scearce said, calling the termination “a pretty [expletive] deal for David.”

When interviewed by the Danville Register & Bee, Ingram said Scearce’s statement was not true and that Smitherman ended up firing that employee later, anyway.

“I had nothing to do with that,” Ingram said of the worker’s termination.

Scearce added that Smitherman got the county back on track financially after it was nearly bankrupt and had his hand in economic development projects in the region. He questioned whether the county will be able to recruit a candidate for county administrator after what the board did to Smitherman.

“I don’t know how they expect to get a new county administrator when they take someone who’s done such an outstanding job and terminate him,” Scearce said.

Smitherman said he was disappointed that he will not be able to “continue working for the citizens of Pittsylvania County” and with its board and staff.

“We built a fantastic team over the last five years,” Smitherman told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday.

The county accomplished more in the last five years than in the previous 20, he added.

“Apparently, that must be too fast for some folks,” Smitherman said. “That’s regrettable.”

He said he hoped the county can continue working with the city of Danville to move the region forward.

City officials echoed Smitherman’s statements about the city and county continuing to work together to attract industries and jobs to the area. However, they would not give their opinions about the board of supervisors’ Tuesday night decision.

“Just like with any other personnel matter, they knew what was best for the direction of the county,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller said he was surprised by the board’s vote.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Miller said. “But we have a long history of working with the board of supervisors and we’ll continue to do so.”

The board’s decision was “their call, not ours,” Miller added.

City Councilman Sherman Saunders and City Manager Ken Larking would not comment on the board’s move.

Ingram said Smitherman was “very savvy when it comes to money” and did a good job generating revenue for the county. However, “sometimes in the process, you dig into people’s pocketbooks too much,” he said.

Ingram voted for the occupancy tax in the county, but did not support the meals tax — both of which were recently approved. He also opposed options that included a cigarette tax, marijuana tax or fire tax, which were never voted on by the board.

Also, with three newly elected supervisors chosen by voters this past November, citizens sent a clear message they wanted a change, Ingram said.

“This past election, voters, according to my colleagues, just overwhelmingly said we need a change in the county,” he said. “We need a new administration. We need to cut the fat. We’re basically doing [with Tuesday night’s vote] what the people asked us to do.”

Smitherman’s annual salary was $188,746. Before the newly-elected supervisors took office, board members voted Dec. 23 to give Smitherman a one-time 5% bonus of $9,437 and to extend his severance pay from six months to nine months.

The bonus and three-month extension were taken away with the board’s vote Tuesday, bringing Smitherman’s contract back to its original terms.

His severance pay will be $84,935, said finance director Kim Van Der Hyde.

Voters were “furious with the last-minute antic giving Smitherman the Golden parachute [bonus and additional three months],” Ingram said.

“We decided we would reject that,” he said. “We would do the honorable thing and stick to the original contract.”

Smitherman told the Danville Register & Bee that Barksdale, who had been elected to the Banister District seat on the board in November, told him last month he need not worry about losing his job.

“He told me I could rest easy, my family could rest easy,” Smitherman said.

Smitherman told Barksdale last month that he was a finalist for a position in another locality and could give his resignation if the board wanted, Smitherman told the Danville Register & Bee. When Barksdale told him that Smitherman would not be forced to leave the county by his hand, Smitherman withdrew from the running for that other job, he said.

But Barksdale ended up voting to terminate him.

“Apparently, he is not honorable to his word,” Smitherman said of Barksdale.

Barksdale did not return voice messages left for him Wednesday.

Smitherman, who lives in Penhook, said he plans to continue living there and will find another job.

“We will be fine,” he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.